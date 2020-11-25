Tomorrow we pause to give thanks, or we should be pausing to give thanks that is. We certainly have an awful lot for which to be thankful in spite of this nearly year-old pandemic that is causing chaos, especially among families hoping to gather together for the holiday.

It seems that in this country even those among us in the most dire straits are probably a bit better off than someone else somewhere. I’m not sure where the bottom of the bucket lies if it does, but circumstances can change so quickly that any us could find ourselves on the down and out tomorrow. Should that happen, hopefully we would still be thankful for what we have — thankful for something. So, how about it, let’s give thanks.

We don’t go over the river and through the woods — literally over the Pearl River and through the woods around Twin City, and Rosebud, and Sebastopol — to grandmother’s house anymore because we live in grandmother’s house now. This year, however, we’ll be going through the woods and over the river to the Ross Barnett Reservoir house where my little family — wife Danny, daughter Rachel-Johanna, and my dad, Joe — will spread out as far as possible around the dinner table and partake of a delicious Thanksgiving meal. I’m thankful for that.

Actually, I am thankful for a lot of things this year as in years past. Things like health — no corona has hit our family yet although we have had friends suffering dearly — and happiness, freedom and family.

I’m thankful for friends and friends and more friends. I think that if there is one thing I’m absolutely positive that we are blessed with it is an abundance of friends. We have old ones and new ones, and young ones and old ones. I’m especially thankful for them and I long to be able to gather together again in the near future and hug them all so tightly.

I am thankful that we’ll sit down at the dinner table tomorrow with my dad. He’s aged as I’ve aged — well, none of us are that young anymore. I wish that Mom would be in her seat to my left, but she’ll be there in spirit as she was last year. Of that I am confident.

I am so thankful, as I have been for 27-plus years, for my little girl. She continues to make us proud every single day, especially this year as she plans to learn to make cornbread dressing like I make, and like her grandmother made before me! Gotta pass the torch you know.

I’m thankful for my dear wife who has stood by my side and put up with a whole bunch of shenanigans for what will be 40 years next year. Time flies, Hon, doesn’t it, when your having a good time? Love you, and thanks for loving me!

Once again I’m thankful for quite a lot. More than could ever be printed in the pages of this newspaper or any other. And, I’m thankful to you all for reading this. Sometimes you, like Danny, put up with some goofy musings from this page but you always seem to come back. Thanks for that.

This year I’ll leave you with a simple child’s prayer that I learned from that 27-year-old probably 23 years ago. I had to go looking for it, and thankfully found a copy in time for today.

Thank you God for the world so sweet,

Thank you God for the food we eat.

Thank you God for the birds that sing,

Thank you God for everything.

Y’all stay safe, stay calm, stay home. This too will pass and soon we’ll all gather together again. The greetings will be grander, the tears of joy will flow, the young and the old will sit close holding hands on our couches and, oh the stories that will be told.

The dinner will be spread on huge dinner tables and we’ll gather shoulder to shoulder and give thanks for all that we have and all we hope to be. And the hugs, ah the hugs, the hugs will be longer and they will be tighter than they have ever been before.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving, and enjoy your dressing. Ours is pretty darn good!