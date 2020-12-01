UPDATE

At the same time Governor Tate Reeves put Scott County back under a social distancing and mask mandate, local health experts say they are seeing potential cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly.

"We are getting pounded," Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer said late Tuesday afternoon. "We’ve got six in the hospital. We will probably be close to being full by tonight."

Sawyer also said they have tested more people for the virus in the last two days than anytime during the summer peak. "We saw 84 yesterday in the drive-thru, and we saw 60 today," he said. "On our busiest day during the (summer) peak we only saw 50 somethihng."

Sawyer also said that the nursing home has now been mandated to test employees twice a week where the minimum was once a month, and previously it had been once a week. "We still have not had anyone in our nursing home sick with it," he said, "but we have to do the same thing that every other nursing home in the counties under the governor's execuive order had to do."

"I don’t know why it hit like it hit like this unexpectedly," Sawyer continued, "I think we will start seeing numbers back like we saw back in July where we may be seeing 30 something positive a day."

Governor Tate Reeves added 13 additional counties in Mississippi to his mandatory mask mandate Tuesday afternoon bringing the total number under the mandate to 54. Scott County was one of the 13 added to the executive order announced during the governor's live press conference. The mandate is in effect until December 11.

These counties must also limit social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The new additions are: Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington.

The other counties that were previously added include:

Alcorn, Attala, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Neshoba, Panola, Perry, Prentiss, Stone, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Rankin, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Yalobusha.