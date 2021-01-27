Scott County native Waylon E. Crimm is now serving as a U.S. Marine following his recent graduation from basic training at Parris Island, S.C.

Private First Class Crimm, a 2020 graduate of Scott Central High School and an Eagle Scout, graduated on January 8, almost three months after reporting for duty on September 28, 2020.

Crimm completed the Crucible on December 23 which is when he was presented his Eagle, Globe, Anchor insignia, officially identifying him as a U.S. Marine. The Crucible is a 54-hour training exercise that tests and validates the physical, mental, and moral training endured throughout recruits’ time at Parris Island.

Following graduation, Crimm was scheduled to advance to his Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) for Motor T at Ft. Leonard Wood. The motor transport field includes operations and maintenance functions for tactical and commercial motor vehicle services.

Crimm is the son of Trint and Renee Crimm of Forest.