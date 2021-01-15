The Quietest December in Martin’s life

It’s back to school this week for Scott County teachers and students after an extended holiday break. Teachers returned on Monday and all students returned to a regular schedule on Tuesday. Report Cards for the 2nd 9 weeks will be issued to students on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Congratulations to Jalen Wells on being named Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Mississippi North/South All-Star game. Also congratulations to Kelviana “KP” Parhm and Zach Parodi on their recognition for their outstanding performance in the Scott County Tournament.

Irene Martin reports the quietest December in her life. Several programs were cancelled. She also had to cancel the Christmas recital for her piano students. However, she did record the students for Harperville Baptist Church's Facebook service. Playing their Christmas pieces were: Nic Boswell, Abigail and Anna King, Gabby and Rainey Lee. Recent visitors of Irene were Logan Steptoe, Lena and Abby Mills of Pulaski.