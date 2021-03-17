Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest was named a COVID-19 Center of Excellence last week by the Mississippi State Department of Health, a designation that could make it easier to maintain a steady supply of the vaccinations available for the virus, as well as antibodies with which to treat it. The news broke just prior to Governor Tate Reeves announcing that he is opening up eligibility for the vaccines to all Mississippians over the age of 16.

Eligible individuals 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and over can receive the Moderna vaccine. Those under 18 should see their physician or a private medical provider about vaccination rather than visiting am MSDH drive-through site.

The MSDH named Lackey, as well as Rush Health Systems which owns Clark Medical Clinic in Morton, among other state hospitals as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence for their commitment to the following ongoing efforts:

• Administration of COVID-19 vaccination to eligible members of their communities.

• Serving as a referral location for local physicians/providers local physicians for the treatment of COVID-19 infected individuals with anti-COVID monoclonal antibody infusions.

• Addressing disparities in vaccine access in their communities.

“We are honored to have been selected as a COVID 19 Center of Excellence by the Mississippi State Department of Health. It is nice to be recognized for the work that we have and continue to do for our community,” Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said. “We hope that this designation will help us to continue to be on the forefront of treating and preventing this disease.”

On Tuesday the MSDH was reporting 369 new positive cases of COVID-19 for that day and 27 additional deaths. That brings the statewide total of cases to 301,250 and 6,929 deaths as we enter the first week of the second year of the pandemic. In Scott County the total number of positive cases reported since last March now stands at 3,003 with 71 deaths. That is an increase of 32 positive cases since the same time last week and no additional deaths. Statewide some 287,341 residents are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

“It’s a great day to be a Mississippian,” Gov. Reeves said Tuesday, “If you want a shot, you can get a shot! New appointments available statewide at covidvaccine.umc.edu! Great day indeed!”

To schedule a vaccination appointment through one of Lackey’s clinics, the numbers to call to are 601-900-0672 or 601-697-5236.