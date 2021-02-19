The floor deadline on Thursday marked the half-way point of this unusual Legislative session. We discussed and voted on over 100 general bills that had made it out of House committees. I am proud to say I co-sponsored a number of important bills that will now be considered by the Senate. Some of them are explained below.

I am pleased to report the passage of HB 1231, which establishes the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund to support the upgrades and maintenance work that our State Parks so desperately need. I was a co-sponsor and strong advocate of this measure. It is much more reasonable than a proposal that was under consideration in the other chamber to sell off our natural treasures to private interests.

I am also really excited about the bills we passed that address the needs of our educators and students.

House Bill 852 raises the salaries of teachers and teacher’s assistants around the state. The bill includes a $1,100 raise to assistants and teachers with less than two years of experience and a $1,000 raise for other teachers. I hope we will see even more salary increases for these worthy public servants during this term. Our teachers have borne so much more responsibility during the pandemic, and some of them have even risked their health. Their dedication and creativity in making sure our kids still have solid learning experiences during this time are to be commended.

House Bill 1136, or the Mississippi Educational Talent Recruitment Act, creates an incentive program for recent college graduates who go into teaching. The program allows recent graduates of in-state and out-of-state higher institutions who establish residency in Mississippi to earn a rebate equal to the amount of the individual’s state income tax for five years.

I know it’s hard to believe, but more than half of our high schools do not currently teach computer science. House Bill 633, or the Mississippi Computer Science and Cyber Education Equality Act, requires the Department of Education to implement a computer science curriculum in K-12 public schools. More than ever before, the need for our kids to be able to navigate computers has been brought home during the pandemic. Students as young as first grade have been working online to keep up their studies. Some people were worried about the potential cost of implementing this bill. I say whatever it takes, we need to implement this program statewide. To do otherwise is truly hampering our students’ ability to succeed.

Two bills expanding broadband access in the state, House Bills 942 and 505, also passed overwhelmingly. This is a huge step in making sure students and teachers can access the internet easily and dependably. It also means that families can communicate better, and it will help provide access to online medical visits in areas that are in need of quick healthcare access.

All in all, this week was a good one for our students and teachers and our endangered State Parks. Let’s hope the Senate agrees with our efforts and passes these measures.

I also got to visit with students from our 4-H clubs in Scott and Rankin Counties. Nicholas Beatty who is a senior at Morton High School this year asked me to participate as his guest at the Legislative show down. I’ve always been a proud supporter of our youth and 4-H club.

Thanks for giving me the opportunity to serve you. Feel free to reach out to me at tmiles@house.ms.gov or you can call my office at 601-469-7886.