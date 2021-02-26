Below is a press release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith:

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), with U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.), on Thursday introduced the Save Democracy Act to improve our election system and restore confidence in our nation’s democracy.

The legislation would establish much-needed national standards and guidelines to safeguard the accuracy and integrity of federal elections and prevent fraud.

“Broad participation in the American electoral process is not only ideal, but necessary. At the same time, everyone needs to have confidence that our elections are conducted in a consistent and transparent manner,” Hyde-Smith said. “Setting basic federal standards would go far to begin restoring public trust in the integrity of our elections, and, I believe, encourage more citizens to participate in our democratic process.”

Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) also cosponsored Scott’s measure.

The Save Democracy Act (S.459) includes the following provisions:

Promoting Integrity in Voter Registration

- Protects the integrity of voter rolls by prohibiting automatic voter registration for federal elections.

- Requires citizenship verification to register to vote in federal elections.

- Requires full Social Security Numbers to register to vote in federal elections.

Enhancing Security in Casting of Ballots

- Mandates states to deliver an absentee ballot only to a voter who has requested one for federal elections.

- Enhances security by allowing only the voter, an election official, or the post office to submit a ballot to a polling location.

- Bars the use of unmonitored ballot collection boxes in federal elections.

- Requires the delivery of absentee ballots by the close of Election Day.

- Maintains current protections for military and overseas voters.

Improving Accuracy in Tabulation of Ballots

- Requires that at least two representatives of each Presidential campaign in a general election are permitted to observe polls and vote counting operations.

- Requires that ballot counting, once begun, must continue until completed—no delays or pauses.

- Requires the audit of ballot tabulation systems within the 30-day period following a federal election.