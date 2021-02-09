Due to the potential for impending inclement weather and potentially hazardous travel conditions, Lackey Memorial Hospital’s Drive-Thru COVID Vaccine Clinic will be closed Monday, February 15th, Tuesday, February 16th, and a half day Wednesday, February 17th. During this closure, no one will be available to answer our hotlines or emails. If you have an appointment scheduled for one of those days, your appointment will be rescheduled for Friday, February 26th and Saturday, February 27th. You will be notified of your rescheduled appointment via an automated phone call or text message. Please be aware that you have a 3-6 week window to safely receive your second dose. We appreciate your patience as we work to make the best decisions for the safety of our patients and staff.