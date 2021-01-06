The Mississippi Department of Heath recently issued their vaccine priority list. Read to see who can get the vaccines first.

"Mississippi's vaccination phases balance the protection of those most at risk from COVID-19 with those who maintain essential functions of the community. We are currently in Phase 1a, vaccinating healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff. Healthcare workers include a broad range of physicians, nurses, and clinical and facility staff in any setting where COVID-19 exposure is a risk. Find out more about free vaccinations for healthcare workers at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination ."