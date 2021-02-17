Below is a press release from the United States Postal Service:

All Mississippi Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas 369, 390, 391, 392, 393, 394, 395 and 396 have resumed normal operations. This includes retail service, mail delivery and drop shipments.

Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas 386, 387, 388, 389 and 397 have also resumed normal operations. However, hours of operation may vary depending on weather conditions.

The Jackson, MS, Bulk Mail Entry Unit, 401 E. South St., will be open today from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

USPS Service alerts provide information to consumers, small business and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/ newsroom/service-alerts/.