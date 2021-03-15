Announcements: Morton Chamber of Commerce announces that the annual Clean Up Day 2021 (cancelled last year due to COVID sanctions) will be held on April 24 from 9-11 a.m. Keep Mississippi Beautiful loaned Keep Morton Beautiful a nice trailer for trash collection. It will be located across the street from City Hall.

The final We Care Missions Food distribution for the month of March is scheduled for Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

“Quick bites” ZOOM information for Thursday March 25 (“FireScaping Your Landscape”-presented by Holly Campbell, Public Service Assistant, Daniel B. Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources) can be located by registering @ Link: http://msuext.ms/qb2021-03-25.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Farris Park, sponsored by Morton Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, April 3, beginning at 9 a.m. The age limit is 12.

Congratulations to: The staff of the Morton High School Cafeteria on being recognized and honored by the MHS Student Council for their dedication and hard work. They were treated to breakfast in the cafeteria. The staff consists of Constance Pratt, Cafeteria Manager, and Ruthie Bowie, Irene Coley, Barbara Ficklin, Shelbenna Griffin, Mable Henry, Ruthie Jones, Regina Passman, Linda Risher, Nancy Smith and Linda Wicker. A shout out of appreciation goes out to these staff members from all students, teachers and parents of students for their hours spent in caring for and nourishing our future adult citizens/leaders.

To: Ayden and Kayden, two smart boys who attend Morton Elementary School and realize how important reading is for acquiring a good education. They have begun on their quest early by participating in the Morton Library 1,000 Books by Kindergarten program…Ayden-146 and Kayden 180. Keep up the good work and encourage your friends to do the same.

To: The Jackson State University Women’s Basketball team on being selected to play in the Women’s NCAA Tournament, based on winning the SWAC Championship.

To: Mississippi State University and University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”) on the selection to play in the NIT Tournament.

Prayers and concern for: Suzanne Wigley (great niece of Clyde Marler), Flo McConnell (mother of Mark and Susan Goldsby McConnell), and continued concern for Paula Moncrief Whitlock, Bob Sybil and Tommy Windham.

Sympathy to the families of: Pamela Denise McCrory Rogers, Hilda Marie Foster, Hugh Lee Frazier, Sheila Gray Henry, Louella Davis, Serlena Mae Dennis, Rev. Henry Gladstone Winstead, Jr. (former pastor of several United Methodist Churches in the State and affiliated with “The Methodist Hour”), Grady Carl Boozer, Marguerite Jordan, Thelma Harvey Tatum, Beatrice Fortenberry and Genevieve Sorey.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Kathy Warren joined her family (son and daughter in law Brent and Tracy) to attend the Community/Junior College-Color Guard competition held at Pearl High School. Their daughter/granddaughter, Madyson is a member of the East Central Community College Color Guard.

Following the competition and performance, the group including some college friends dined at Cracker Barrell Restaurant.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Wear green on Wednesday or you might get pinched. St. Patrick’s Day is recognized on March 17th. Blue was the color originally associated with St. Patrick, but green is now favored. Who was St. Patrick? Was there really a St. Patrick? Definitely. Did he really drive the snakes out of Ireland? Probably not, since snakes weren’t native to Ireland.

St. Patrick was born in Britain as Maewyn Succat. At age 16 (around AD 400), he was kidnapped from his home on the west coast and carried off to Ireland to become a slave who worked as a shepherd. After six years, he escaped; upon returning home, he received his call (in a dream) to preach the gospel. He spent the next 15 years in a monastery, preparing for his missionary work. When he became a priest, his name was changed to Patricius and, eventually, Patrick. Although some Christians lived in Ireland at the time, it was Patrick who spread Christianity throughout the land and brought an organized church into existence….We wear a shamrock on St. Patrick’s Day because, legend says, St. Patrick used it’s three leaves to explain the Holy Trinity. The Trinity is the Father, the Son, and the Spirit as three divine persons who are the one divine being (God). However there is no direct record that the saint actually used the shamrock as a teaching tool.