The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a legal bulletin on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 providing guidance to insurance companies regarding the appropriate coverage for vaccines for COVID-19.

“I’d like to remind all insurance companies that they are expected to ensure that members have health insurance coverage for vaccines,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “The cost of obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine will not be a barrier for Mississippians.”

Specifically, the MID expects insurance companies to do the following:

Forego any cost-sharing (copayments, deductibles, or coinsurance) for vaccinations at providers’ offices, urgent care centers, hospitals, pharmacies, or other locations allowed by the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements, including from out-of-network providers. Reimburse providers, whether in-network or out-of-network, for the cost of administering COVID-19 vaccines. In the event that COVID-19 vaccine is administered in conjunction with a full office visit, emergency department visit, or other encounter not associated with COVID-19 testing, assessment or treatment, insurance companies are expected to reimburse providers for the vaccine separately if billed in that manner, even though the vaccine administration may ordinarily be bundled within reimbursement for the full office visit.

Further questions about this bulletin should be directed to the MID Consumer Services Division. Call 1-800-562-2957 and ask for Andy Case or Ryan Blakeney.