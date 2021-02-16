Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments, WIC centers, and offices except those in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Wayne and Jones counties will be closed on Wednesday, February 17.

MSDH drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites are cancelled tomorrow except those in Harrison, Jackson, Forrest and Jones counties. Those with cancelled appointments will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day and notified by phone, e-mail, or text.

MSDH COVID-19 testing sites in Calhoun, Copiah and Hinds (Farmer’s Market) counties are cancelled tomorrow. All patients have been advised to reschedule for a later date. The Hancock County testing site will be open.

These details can change dependent on weather.

Check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com for the latest in cancellations.