Drive-by celebration set for Friday from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m.

For decades, when Nelda and Gary Risher have hosted out-of-town guests, Gary has required most to join him for a tour of Forest.

On those tours, he shows people around Forest with more pride that longtime Parisians show first-time visitors around the City of Lights. Tour highlights include the courthouse, churches, where the Town Theater used to be and then football field. The out-of-towners are barely able to get a word in as he spouts off facts and figures in his booming voice. On every trip, once he gets the tour group back to his dinner table, he concludes with the following, “Yep, we’ve found what the rest of the world is looking for right here in Forest, Mississippi.”

Meanwhile, Nelda scurries around their home nonstop, doing all the things that have made guests, from close to home and far away, feel welcome.

The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce has named Nelda and Gary Risher as the 2020 Citizens of the Year, in recognition of their decades of service to the community. The couple will be honored as the grand marshals of the city’s Stationary Parade of Lights as it kicks off at 6 p.m., Dec. 4, in front of the Scott County Courthouse with a drive-by celebration.

Everyone is invited to drive by the court house to spread holiday cheer with the Rishers in what is, in essence, a reverse parade — the grand marshals will be stationary and everyone else can drive by to say hello and enjoy downtown Forest, all decked out for the holidays.

“With all the abnormality of the year 2020, the one constant is that our community still has people who deserve to be recognized as Citizens of the Year and none more so than Gary and Nelda Risher,” said Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers. “According to God’s word, we are to be a people who possess the heart of a servant and an attitude of gratitude and compassion. Join me in rejoicing over the selection of these two wonderful, caring people whom we all are blessed to have living among us.”

The Rishers have spent the vast majority of their lives in Scott County, other than brief stints away for college and three years in Magee in the 1980s.

“We moved away from Forest two times. When we came back, it just felt so good to be home,” said Nelda by phone from their home. She spoke as she and Gary worked on shelling 60 pounds of pecans to give to friends and family.

The retired educators have a combined 73 years of teaching between the two of them. In 1968, Gary started teaching science and coaching football at Forest High School, his alma mater. He became the head football coach in 1970, the first year of full racial integration. He led the 1970 Bearcats to an undefeated season and won the conference championship, which was celebrated in September at a 50-year anniversary event honoring the team and coaches, organized by Bubby Johnston. Gary went on to coach at Forest, Morton, Sebastopol and more.

“In all, I coached 18 years at Forest. The kids and the parents were great to me. I looked forward to going to the practice field, the games and the classroom. It has been my privilege,” said Gary. “When I walk in businesses and see people I went to elementary school with and people I taught with, I have the best feelings. I know I am being treated right. I know I can trust these people.”

Nelda started teaching fourth grade reading at Forest Elementary School in 1971. She taught for a total of 28 years and worked to instill a love of reading in students along the way. Generations recall which book she read to their class and how many times she cried while reading it. “Johnny Tremain,” “Old Yeller” and “Where the Red Fern Grows” were perennial favorites.

“Helping teach young students to read and to love reading was a joy, but the most fun I had was reading to class after class,” Nelda said.

Service to others didn’t stop in the classroom or on the football fields.

The Rishers have served the community in as many ways as they could find — teaching Sunday School, Bible School and volunteering for countless camps and outings for young and old. In fact, back in 1974, Nelda and Patricia Reeves were the first female Little League baseball coaches in Forest.

Nelda has also volunteered at the Saturday Morning Medical Mission and taught Body Recall exercise classes at Forest Baptist Church for many years. She has sung in the choir at Forest Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. She says one of her favorite community memories is when the Baptist and the Methodist church choirs sing holiday specials together.

Both Nelda and Gary say being named Citizens of the Year is humbling.

“I know all the people who have been Citizens of the Year in the past,” said Gary. “I cannot believe I am even associated with those folks, much less in the same league!”

Editor’s note: This piece was written by Jan Risher, Nelda and Gary’s daughter.