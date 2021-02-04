Below is a press release by Congressman Steven Palazzo:

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the life of fallen Hancock County Deputy Lieutenant Michael Boutte. Following his remarks, Palazzo led the House in a moment of silence in honor of Boutte’s service to the state of Mississippi and America.

Text of the speech is included below.