Presidential Election set for Tuesday

Clerk’s office open until 5:00 p.m. Saturday for absentee voting

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a president under conditions never before seen in their lifetimes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, state and local officials assure the public that polling places will be safe and secure in spite of the fact that Governor Tate Reeves refused this week to require facial coverings although he said he does recommend them in polling places.

In addition to president and vice president, voters will also have to make a decision on a U.S. Senator, a U.S. Representative, two Mississippi Supreme Court Justices, and a hotly contested race for Circuit Judge in District 8, as well as uncontested races for county election commissioners and a school board member.

Also on the ballot will be a constitutional amendment for the legalization of medical marijuana, a constitutional amendment changing the rules for electing a governor, and other statewide offices in Mississippi, and an up or down vote on a new design for the state flag.

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office is open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this week for absentee balloting, and due to the coronavirus, will also be open this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Polls open Tuesday, November 3 at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

A sample ballot can be found on our website at www.sctonline.net, and includes the following options.

For United States President:

• Presidential Electors for Democrats Joseph R. Biden Jr. for President and Kamala D. Harris for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for Republicans Donald J. Trump for President and Michael R. Pence for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for American Constitution Party candidates Don Blankenship for President and William Mohr for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for American Solidarity party candidates Brian Carroll for President and Amar Patel for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for Independents Phil Collins for President and Bill Parker for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins for President and Angela Nicole Walker for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for Libertarians Jo Jorgensen for President and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for Independents Brock Pierce for President and Karla Ballard for Vice President.

• Presidential Electors for Independents Kanye West for President and Michelle Tidball for Vice President.

For United States Senate:

• Mike Espy, Democrat.

• Cindy Hyde-Smith, Republican.

• Jimmy L. Edwards, Libertarian.

For U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District:

• Dorothy Dot Benford, Democrat.

• Michael Guest, Republican.

For Supreme Court Justice District 1 (Central) Position 1:

• Kenny Griffis, Nonpartisan.

• Latrice Westbrooks, Nonpartisan.

For Supreme Court Justice District 1 (Central) Position 2:

• Leslie D. King, Nonpartisan.

For Circuit Court, District 8, Place 1:

• Brian K. Burns, Nonpartisan.

• Caleb E. May, Nonpartisan

For County Election Commissioners:

• Beat 1 - Sherrell Ann Brown.

• Beat 2 - Carolyn E. Knowles.

• Beat 3 - Virginia R. Hannah

• Beat 4 - Bettye Wallace Nelson.

• Beat 5 - Delie Shepard.

For County School Board Member 5:

• Ben Byram.

For or against Medical Marijuana:

• For approval of either Initiative Measure No. 65 or Alternative Measure No. 65A

• Against both Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A

And then vote for one:

• For Initiative Measure No. 65

• For Alternative Measure No. 65A

House Concurrent Resolution No. 47:

This amendment provides that to be elected Governor, or to any other statewide office, a candidate must receive a majority of the votes in the general election. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, then a runoff election shall be held as provided by general law. The requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representative’s districts is removed.

• Yes

• No

State Flag Referendum.

Vote yes or no on whether the displayed design shall be the official Mississippi State Flag.