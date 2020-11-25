Events coming up

Hanging of the Greens Service will be held at Salem on Sunday, November 29 at 9:45 a.m. This is the beginning of the Advent season.

Fruit basket preparation, ornament exchange, and potluck meal at Salem will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 12.

Weather permitting, Salem will present a Drive Through Nativity on Saturday and Sunday, Dec.19 and 20 from 6-8 p.m. each day.

Happy birthday to the following people: Cullen Hedrick, Rosie Pace, Miriah Landrum, Tammy Stokes, Brandon Rushing, Paulette Morrow, Penny Dobbs, Devin Hall, Tony Sistrunk,

Happy anniversary to Jamie and Andrea Arney, Garrit and Lacey Tharp.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Brelie Brown, Lynda Moorehead, Jamey and Amy Cowgill, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Dylan and Dawson Hankins, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Brenda Creel, Karren Abel, April Finton, Cynthia Arthur, Gayle Brashier, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, and Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49-@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church has resumed on Wednesdays with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13.