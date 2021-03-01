I trust that each of you have thawed out and recovered from the ice storm and have enjoyed the week of pleasant weather. This update covers several weeks of action in your Senate.

This past week saw the first financial deadline of the session as all Appropriations and Finance bills were required to be passed out for first action. This week also saw the Senate tackling the Optometry Scope of Practice bill. This bill was a negotiated settlement between the Optometry Association and the Ophthalmologists which allows optometrists the ability to perform certain expanded procedures throughout Mississippi. Advocates state that this expansion will allow greater access to quality eyecare throughout rural Mississippi. It passed nearly unanimously through the Senate.

In other recent action the Senate passed Senate Bill 2678, the “Mississippi Computer Science and Cyber Education Equality Act,” that mandates creation of a K-12 curriculum teaching computer science courses for elementary through high school. This plan aims for a program starting in 2022-2025 and is backed by a $1 million gift from the C-Spire Foundation. C-Spire notes that their investment is warranted to push computer science including the study of computers, algorithmic processes, coding, logical thinking, computer principles, hardware/software designs, design implementation, and the impact on society.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 2765 which would act as backup legislation to Initiative 65 to allow the use of medically prescribed marijuana by persons suffering certain illnesses. In the event Initiative 65 falls to legal challenges, the bill would place into effect a medical marijuana program and follow the will of 74% of Mississippi voters who approved the measure. Senate Bill 2474 was passed as a complimenting bill to allow the Department of Health to accept pass through money from other agencies for services provided under the Medical Marijuana program.

Your Mississippi Senate took proactive action in the passage of Senate Bill 2536, The Mississippi Fairness Act.” This bill was authored by Senator Angela Hill and would stop biological males from competing in women’s sports. This bill is in direct response to national pressure to allow biological males to choose a gender and thereby granting an unfair advantage in athletic competitions.

In other Senate action, the following bills passed:

• Senate Bill 2788 that would increase penalties for individuals who block a highway. This was in direct response to the unscrupulous actions of a gang of individuals who blocked I-55 and stopped emergency vehicles recently.

• Senate Bill 2598 would in part waive the residency requirement for obtaining a concealed carry permit for spouses of military personnel who transferred to Mississippi.

• Senate Bill 2527 would require home inspectors to undergo a background check before obtaining a license. Appraisers and realtors are currently required to undergo background checks.

• Senate Bill 2260 would authorize the Attorney General to prosecute corrupt public officials at the request of the State Auditor.

• Senate Bill 2022 would require justice courts to accept electronic filings.

• Senate Bill 2355 seeks to lower the age of majority from 21 to 18 throughout the State of Mississippi.

• Senate Bill 2804 would create a delivery service permit for retailers to deliver alcoholic beverages to the homes of customers.

• Senate Bill 2107 would stop governmental entities from creating laws to restrict the rights of concealed carry permit holders or restrict the rights of citizens to have and bear firearms. Mississippi is an open carry state and local laws cannot overrule state statute.

• Senate Bill 2643 would allow constables to serve notice of tax sales and be paid a fee of $45.

• Senate Bill 2261, the Perpetual Cemetery Law, would empower Boards of Supervisors and municipalities to move forward with clearing or cleaning such property deemed to be a menace to the community because of its unkempt condition after efforts to reach owners/overseers have not produced proper and timely results. Supervisors could then use the courts to recoup their costs.

• Senate Bill 2820 would remove from the Mississippi Development Authority the Tourism Division and make it a standalone agency.

• Senate Bill 2426 would allow the Department of Health to establish a grant program for regional food banks.

• Senate Bill 2822 would create the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act and Senate Bill 2967 would allow the amending or repeal of certain tax credits, exemptions, and incentives. This program is aimed at simplifying the tax credit calculations and allow development districts attract more industry to the area.

As your Senate now moves into the final weeks of session, our goal is to pass quality legislation and to be good stewards of the state’s money. As we review the bills sent over from the House of Representatives, you can rest assured that they will be thoroughly analyzed and only bills that are good for all of Mississippi will be passed on to the Governor.

Lastly, we all have been challenged by the effects of COVID-19 and most recently by the ice storm. I commend the actions of law enforcement, first responders, and our utility workers. These people worked tirelessly to respond throughout the storm. Our local utility workers and workers from surrounding states worked long hours to rebuild the lines that were destroyed by mother nature. I thank you for your dedication and for the patience of the customers.

As always, I appreciate the opportunity to serve you.