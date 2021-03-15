This week at your Mississippi State Senate brought the deadline for legislative floor action. This deadline was the final deadline for any general bill to be passed by the legislative houses. Of those bills there were several of note.

The Senate passed House Bill 1263 which would allow professional license reciprocity to certain workers who move to Mississippi. This bill would still allow the licensing boards to set certain requirements including retesting and would not apply to lawyers and doctors.

House Bill 1179 urges creation of the "William F. Winter and Jack Reed, Sr., Teacher Loan Repayment Program." The program would repay a portion of college loan debt for certain first through third year public school teachers, with emphasis on those locating in areas with a critical shortage of educators.

House Bill 633 would require the Department of Education to implement a computer science curriculum in K-12 schools. This bill is aimed at preparing students for the workplace of the future.

House Bill 119, “Harper’s Grace Law,” was amended and would go into effect if Initiative 65, which would allow the use of medically prescribed marijuana by persons suffering certain illnesses, fails legal challenges.

House Bill 1231 would create in the State Treasury a special $20 million fund to be designated the "Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund." The fund would be used to improve parks, restore, and enhance wetlands, native forests, native grasslands, and other unique habitats important for Mississippi's fish and wildlife and other purposes. While the fund would operate at a maximum of $20 million, the legislature has pledged up to $1 million in the first years as a pilot.

House Bill 974 would make changes within the Department of Public Safety including creation of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security for the purpose of investigating cyber-related crimes and acts of terror, among others.

Bills will now go back to the originating house for concurrence or to be sent to conference. Any bills sent to conference will continue to be worked on in an attempt find language that is acceptable to all parties. Conference weekend is set for the end of this month. In the meantime, the Senate continues to work through finance and appropriation bills as the deadline for those bills is set for March 16th.

In community news, the state continues to receive shipments of vaccines. I encourage you to reach out to your local pharmacy or healthcare provider to be placed on a list for a vaccination. As of this update, there were some 885,000 doses administered with 335,000 individuals fully vaccinated. These vaccinations are helping to bring the numbers of COVID-19 cases down.

As always, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve you.