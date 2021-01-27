Scott County reported it’s largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday at six, as statewide the number of infections may be at a plateau or beginning to decrease. At the same time Lackey Memorial Hospital’s drive-thru vaccination clinic has been busy with a constant flow of people making appointments.

“We’re doing about 220 vaccinations a day,” Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer said Tuesday morning adding that the hospital still has vaccines available and is still making appointments this week. Statewide, however, there has been some shortage of the vaccine as is the case at Clark Medical Clinic in Morton where no new appointments have been made in over a week while awaiting additional allotments from the state.

As of Tuesday’s daily report from the Mississippi Department of Health there were an additional 1,452 new cases of COVID-19 being reported for that day and on the previous day less than 1,000 cases were reported. Those numbers are down from previous weeks when the state was reporting in excess of 2,000 new cases daily as a result of the post holiday surge in the contagion.

Statewide there have now been a total of 266,598 positive cases of the virus reported since the pandemic began last March and a total of 5,852 deaths. Those numbers represent an increase of 11,473 positive cases in the last seven days and an additional 278 deaths.

In Scott County as of Tuesday’s report there have been 2,640 positive cases reported since the pandemic began and 55 deaths. That is an increase of 160 cases in the last week and an additional nine deaths. Some 222,812 people in Mississippi are now presumed to have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

Most Mississippi Counties, including Scott, remain under Executive Order 1542 which is in effect until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3. That order requires that masks be worn in public and also limits the number of attendees at social gatherings and sporting events.

In the designated counties for social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds are limited to a group of no more than 10 in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.

Lackey is taking vaccine appointments by phone at 601-900-0672 OR 601-697-5236 weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and by email at covidvaccineclinic@lackeymemorialhospital.com. In your email, include your full name, date of birth, mother's maiden name, address, and a good contact number where you can be reached for a return call to schedule. The Drive-Thru Clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a valid ID is needed at the appointment.

To book an appointment though one of the state run vaccine facilities log on to covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453. The nearest facilities for those vaccines are in Rankin and Neshoba counties.