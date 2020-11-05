I remember four years ago my brother posted on social media the day after Donald Trump was elected president, “the sun did come up.”

Well, today is the day after the election and if you are reading this the sun did come up this year as well. Since this paper prints on Tuesday, and this column was written on Monday, at its writing there was no way to know for sure that the sun came up, and likewise there was no way to know for certain who this country elected president for the next four years.

Likely we still don’t know who that is, for certain, today, the day after the election if the sun came up. We may not know this week, or this month. Sooner or later, we will, however have the answer.

Unfortunately all the folks saying “yay, the election is over,” might not have taken into consideration that the election might not really be over after all. Time will tell.

Folks in my age category, as well as some older, and some younger, remember the election between George W. Bush and Al Gore 20 years ago. It dragged out until December 12 when the United States Supreme Court finally settled the dispute by halting the vote recount in Florida which gave Bush all 25 of that state’s electoral votes for a total of 271 electoral votes nationwide, one more than the number needed to claim the office of the presidency. He was President George W. Bush for the next eight years, winning re-election in 2004 easily.

This election has not been easy. This election has been hard. It still is hard, today, I’m guessing on Monday.

For four years now the sun has come up and gone down every single day. Some have been bright and cheery, and some have been gloomy, cloudy, and quite dark to say the least, but we, as a country, have survived. Regardless of whose name has 270 or more electoral votes beside it today, tomorrow, or in the coming weeks, we as a country will again survive.

We are strong like that.

Will the wounds of a bitter election battle be healed?

Probably not. Definitely not today, or tomorrow, or in the coming weeks or months. Let’s hope — let’s pray — that the wounds will be healed at some point and we can again embrace our families, our friends, our neighbors, and that person we do not know on the same aisle at the grocery store without the hatred and anger that some have experienced during the campaign of 2020.

I suppose it could be better referred to as the campaign of the last four years. Without a doubt President Trump started running for re-election the day he was elected and likewise his opponents started a campaign to remove him from office, either through impeachment, or at the ballot box yesterday. Both routes were questionable at times, but this is America and we’re pretty much able to do what we want. As long as what we want to do is legal, that is, or at least deemed legal in a court of law.

If President Donald Trump won/wins he won/wins. He is president, whether I/we/you/they like it or not. If Joe Biden won/wins he won/wins. He is president, whether I/we/you/they like it or not.

No one stole the election. No one stuffed the ballot boxes. No one voted from the grave — well perhaps a couple. Neither side did anything other than win or lose.

Was it pretty? No! Was it shady? Yes. Was it ethical? Not at all!

But although the election may or may not have been over as the sun came up this morning, the sun did, in fact, come up this morning.

This is a new day. I hope it is a pretty day. Let the healing begin. Let there be peace in this land. Let the sun come up again tomorrow.

Thank you Lord for the sun.

Thank you Lord for this new day.