Lackey Memorial Hospital has announced that they hae a limited number COVID-19 Vaccines available.

Vaccinations Appointments are available to:

- Teachers and Staff of K-12, Preschool of Childcare Settings

- First Responders - including law enforcement & fire services

- Healthcare Workers

- Persons 65 years of age and older

- Persons 18 - 64 years of age with qualifying health conditions

To schedule, call 601-900-0672 or 601-697-5236, Monday - Friday, 8:00 am. - 5:00 p.m. Please note, as vaccine becomes available, we are allotted whatever brand the state releases to us. Due to the efficacy of each brand available, we highly encourage you to take the brand that is provided to you. Secondly, if you receive a vaccination appointment, please make every effort to keep your scheduled appointment for both your first and second dose. We appreciate your continued patience with the process!