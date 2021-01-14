Bellow is a statement from PSC ﻿Commissioner Brent Bailey:

This week’s newsletter provides a peek into the 2021 Legislative Session and identifies several bills that I will be monitoring through the general session that could impact customers, certain utilities or the Commission.

Review 'Highlights of the January 12 Docket Meeting' and filings at 'Last Week at the PSC' where you can learn more about the broadband providers applying for ETC Certification. We conclude with the weekly statistics from the Central District pertaining to complaints from consumers regarding electric, telecommunication, water/sewer and natural gas and an update from our No Call Division.

