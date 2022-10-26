Myrtis “Opal” Allen, age 91, and a lifelong resident of Forest died Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Clark County, MS under the care of her granddaughter Michelle Pugh.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from the chapel of the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Forest with interment to follow in the Salem Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Larry Duncan and Rev. James McMillan will officiate. Visitation was held from 5 pm till 8 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and again Wednesday morning prior to the chapel service from 9:30 am till 10:30 am.

She is survived by her two children, Patricia Ann Allen of Lake, and John David Allen (Brenda) of Hattiesburg. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Amanda Bankston (Chris) and their children McKinlee & Noah of Union, Caleb Scharer (Taylor) and their children Liam & Hunter of Chunky, Amy Stewart and her children Logan Scharer, Jason Fortin of Knoxville, TN, Chris Stewart & children Christyn Stewart, Austin Kyzar (Aaliyah Kyzar) child Naomi Kyzar of Scott County. Chris Pugh (Michelle) and their children Katelyn Pugh, Khloe Pugh, Kaylee Pugh of Clark County, and Scott Pugh of Lawrence, and a host of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind two special aunts Blanche Sorey and Maude Ware. She was a member of Goodhope Baptist Church of Lake. She was also a member of the Norris Homemakers Club. Her passion was gatherings with her family and friends. She loved with her whole heart. Her love of quilting was huge. She loved quilting for her family, with the ladies of the club, and quilting for the children of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband Grady Allen, her parents, Rob and Mattie McMillan, two sisters Bobby Ogletree and Agnes Smith, and two brothers, Red McMillan, and Rusty McMillan.

Pallbearers are Micky McMillan, Caleb Scharer, Noah Bankston, Marvin “Chip” McMillan, Chris Pugh, and Jeff Woods.