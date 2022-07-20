What in the world would entice thousands of seemly normal people to leave their normal lives for a few weeks, pack up their belongings and take family vacations in the middle of a 100+-year-old campsite in Philadelphia, Mississippi? Traditionally, temperatures hover in the high 90s and humidity tends to be about the same level. It is what a former preacher used to call “air you can wear,” but people don’t seem to mind. Each year, the Neshoba County Fair brings together thousands of people for a few weeks of fun and true Mississippi hospitality. For many, planning for the next year begins as soon as the current fair has ended. Even before the red dust is cleaned up, families are already talking about what they’ll do the following year.

The Neshoba County Fair started in 1889 and was organized based on old church camp meetings and agricultural and livestock shows. Today, it has thousands of Mississippi families, as well as, devotees from around the country and around the world. A friend said that there are 600 cabins in 300 RV spots that are booked to capacity each year, and no two people do the fair the same way. Whatever they do, it is a lot of fun and something that brings people together every year.

This year the fair runs from July 22-July 29, and there is always something to do during the week. Whether it is harness racing, concerts, dancing, rodeos, livestock shows, arts and crafts, political speeches, traditional fair rides on the midway, or the parties, after parties, and the after, after party parties. There is always a group of friendly people gathering around huge tables or in rocking chairs enjoying fellowship and time together.

Cabins have changed a lot over the decades but the sense of community and welcoming Mississippi spirit is always there. I got a chance to visit with several families who have been a part of the fair community for decades. Each has a different way of entertaining but all are terrific.

From Dot Smith

of Panola County:

Dot gave me the idea for an article about Neshoba County Fair food when she contacted me about a macaroni and cheese recipe I featured in an article. She wondered if it would freeze so the family would be able to enjoy it during the fair. She tried it and it worked out like a charm but I asked her to please send me other traditional family recipes they cook during the fair. Many of these recipes have been made by Dot and her family for years, and are always enjoyed at their cabin called The Panola Playhouse in a section of the fair called the Sunset Strip.

Marigold Tomatoes

2 - 16-ounce cans diced tomatoes, undrained or 2 pounds fresh tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup bell pepper, chopped

1 cup commercial cornbread stuffing

3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3/4 teaspoon creole or Cajun seasoning

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Combine first seven ingredients, stirring well. Pour into a 13 x 9” greased baking dish and bake at 350° for one hour or until bubbly. Top with cheese.

Charlie’s Chicken

8 to 10 deboned chicken breasts

8 to 10 slices Bryan bacon

Black pepper

bottled Italian dressing

Jane’s crazy mixed up salt, or other season salt

Rinse chicken breasts and pat dry. Pour Italian dressing into a glass mixing bowl and add chicken breasts. Toss to cover with dressing and let marinate for 30 minutes. Remove one breast at a time and coat generously with season salt. Roll into a tight roll and wrapped with bacon, overlapping bacon to hold the rolled chicken breast in place. Sprinkle with pepper and place in a roasting pan, uncovered.

Bake at 350° for one hour, making sure bacon browns on top. You may have to add a little marinade to the pan.

Fancy New Potatoes

2 pounds new potatoes, cleaned, halved

1 bunch green onions with tops, chopped

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 - 8-ounce packages cheddar cheese, shredded

1 stick butter, melted

salt and pepper to taste

Ranch salad dressing, homemade or bottled or one package of buttermilk ranch dressing mix, prepared according to package directions

Boil the potatoes in salted water until done. Place in a 9x13 casserole dish and drizzle with butter. Top with chopped onions, crumbled bacon and shredded cheese. Add salt and pepper. Warm in oven until cheese melts. Spoon dressing on individual servings, if desired but Dot said this is the best part.

Corn Casserole

2 cans white shoe peg corn, drained

3/4 stick oleo

2 tablespoons flour

1 small carton whipping cream

Make a white sauce of cream, oleo, and flour. Add corn. Bake at 325° for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Dot explained that this recipe is a little tricky and takes a little more time and effort with the different steps and layers but it is always worth it.

1½ cups bow tie knot pretzels, chopped (Dot does not crush hers)

1½ cups pecans, chopped

3 tablespoons sugar

1 stick oleo

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup powdered sugar

1 8-ounce container Cool Whip

1 large box strawberry Jello

2 cups boiling water

2 cups frozen strawberries

Mix together first four ingredients and press down in a 9 x13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool completely. Cream together next three ingredients and then fold in cool whip. Gently spread over crust. Mix jello and boiling water until jello is dissolved. Cool long enough to jell slightly then add strawberries. When thickened but not firm, spread over cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate until firm.

La’s Almost Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

This is my sister’s recipe, -- the one that Dot had asked about. Dot reports that it freezes beautifully and was served during last year’s gathering to many rave reviews.

2 boxes “deluxe-style” macaroni and cheese, such a Kraft DeluxeTM

4 eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Prepare macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Once cheese sauce is thoroughly combined with noodles, mix in eggs and sour cream. Pour half of macaroni mixture in a well-greased casserole dish and top with 1 cup of shredded cheese. Pour remaining macaroni over cheese and top with remaining cheese. Bake 350 for 30-45 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.

From Bucky and Camp Murphy of Canton:

Father and son dynamic duo, Bucky and Camp Murphy have a fun and exciting cabin that backs up to the race track. For generations, they have hosted people during the fair and served this amazing (but potentially troublesome) cocktail. Camp told me that they started out serving the drink in pitchers, but they found that they were constantly

having to mix new batches. One year, they switched to serving out of large 5-gallon beverage cooler, but unfortunately it just didn’t seem to keep the mixture cold and mixed together. Finally, they decided to make the plunge and invested in a commercial drink server from Mississippi Restaurant Supply. It keeps the drink cold and perfectly mixed. Each year, thirsty people will just walk through the cabin and grab a cup. He cannot begin to count the number of gallons of this they have served throughout the years.

Camp explained the that cocktail originated at a wedding in Pointe Clear, Alabama at the Grand Hotel. Bucky calls the cocktail “Cabin Fever Stress Reliever,” but his son, Camp, refers to it as “Sunshine in a Cup.” Either way, it’s worthy sipping on any hot Mississippi afternoon.

Sunshine in a Cup

or CFSR (Cabin Fever Stress Reliever)

one part vodka

one part peach schnapps

one part coconut rum

one part pineapple juice

two parts orange juice

*one part Tylenol

Mix well and stir when ready to serve. Serve ice cold or over ice, if necessary.

* I added the one-part Tylenol in case you drink one too many of these delicious drinks. They are SO tasty!

The Murphy Family is related to Jim Dees of the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour which provides the entertainment on the first Saturday of the Fair. The Murphy’s host a big fish fry that afternoon. All the family and kids are invited to join in and help with the cooking for the dinner. Everything is an organized assembly line where the kids are battering the fish fillets and then carefully (with lots of adult supervision) cooking them in the hot oil. Everybody gets to participate and everybody gets to enjoy the delicious bounty of fish and other sides at the end of the night. Camp’s etiquette involves topping off the evening with cigars and a lot of ice-cold beer. It’s traditions like these that keep families coming back every year.

From Pete Perry of Jackson, a Neshoba County native:

Pete Perry and his family have been Neshoba County Fair faithfuls since his family built their first cabin in 1958 when Pete was just eight years old. For years, they had a cabin right behind the Square called in an area called Happy Hollow. In 1974, Pete bought a cabin on the south side of the fairgrounds in an area called Beverly Hills and in 1999 tore it down and rebuilt. Pete and his family continue to get together at the Fair every year. In recent years, Pete’s daughter, Rebecca Perry Posey, has taken the lead in cooking many of the family’s recipes during the Fair. These are some Perry Family favorites.

Alice’s Lasagna

This actually came from Rebecca‘s grandmother after a trip to Italy in the 60s. They make this ahead of time and freeze it for a quick dinner for the Friday night meal.

2 pounds ground beef

2 pounds hot sausage

1/2 cup oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

48 ounces of tomato paste

6 cups of water

2 cups chopped onion

8 bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried oregano

4 teaspoons minced parsley

5 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

5– 6-ounce packages sliced mozzarella

3 or 4 - 12-ounce small curd cottage cheese

6 ounces of grated fresh Parmesan cheese

24 ounces lasagna sheets (Rebecca buys the no cook kind)

Brown meats in oil. Add garlic, tomato paste, water, onion, bay leaves, parsley, salt, pepper, and oregano. Mix well and cover. Simmer one hour over low heat, stirring occasionally.

Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions or not at all if using the no cook kind, grease baking dishes. Cover bottom with lasagna sheet. Top with sauce, mozzarella, and cottage cheese. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese on top.

Cook at 350 until heated through, approximately 30 to 45 minutes. Let sit for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Freezes as well.

Notes from Rebecca: her mother usually made three casseroles in 9 x 13“ Pyrex type dishes for thinner layers. However, Rebecca usually makes two deep dishes with thick layers.

Quick Sauerbraten

1 4- or 5-pound pot roast (chuck, round or rump)

¼ cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons mixed pickling spices

1 cup red wine vinegar

3 cups water

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 cup gingersnap crumbs

Brown pot roast slowly on all sides in heavy kettle or Dutch oven. Pour off excess oil. Add the next six ingredients. Simmer 3 to 4 hours or until tender.

Slow cooker method: brown pot roast on all sides and oil. Place in slow cooker and add the next six ingredients. Cook on high for 5 to 6 hours or on low for 10 to 12 hours.

Remove meat and keep warm. Strain liquid and measure 4 cups. Add gingersnap crumbs and cook and stir until smooth and slightly thickened.

To make a gingersnap crumbs: process gingersnaps in a food processor until consistency of cornmeal. That should take about 12 ginger snaps.

Brown Rice

2 cups rice

2 cans beef consommé soup

1 stick oleo

1 onion, chopped

1 can mushrooms, optional

Put all ingredients in a 9 x 13 Pyrex dish and cook for one hour on 350°.

Recipe can be easily halved and cooked for about 45 to 50 minutes.

The Perry family load up on fresh fruits and vegetables to serve alongside turkey and ham sandwiches, grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, and burgers.

Next week, we will explore Founder’s Square and learn about some of the oldest cabin and family traditions at the Fair.