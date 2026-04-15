Love and Support

Good Morning/Evening!

I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend within God’s grace, even in the midst of any storm in your life. Always remember He’s in it with you to carry you through.

Attended the Benefit program for Mr. Edward Bobbitt, Jr. at Reach One Teach One on Trenton Rd. in Forest. It was a beautiful gospel turnout for a very good cause. Showing love and support to our neighbors in need. Mr. Sherman Bufkin was the M.C. (great job); Sis. Gail Johnson and Sis. Lorean Anderson did an amazing job pulling everyone together. Groups from Meridian, Philadelphia, Newton, Pulaski, and Forest, and Steve Williams and Pastor Billy Moore and wife graced us all with anointed spirit filled songs. You missed a great fellowship blessed by God!

Prayers for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere.

Prayer requested names: Emma Jones; Dessie Evans; Wade Stowers; Gladys Townsend; Cordelia Brown; Margie Haralson; Verbie Lyles; Cathia Coleman; Joey Hunt; Mary Brown; Earlene Williams; Princess McClendon; Willie Townsend; Kay Gibson; Burnestine Spivey; Darlene Patrick; Betty Flowers; Jessie Gatewood; Floyzell Williams; Trena Coleman; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Willie Thompson; Kathy Moncrief; Connie Parker; Michael Lyles; Edward Bobbitt, Jr. ; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for grieving families: Pinkston; Curry; Butler/Brazzle; Slaughter; Turner; Cooksey/Culpepper; and those not known. Lord cover them with Your grace and mercy.

GRACE GIVEN BECOMES GRACE RECEIVED....