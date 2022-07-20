Forest Police Officer, Joshua Thames, left, graduated last week from the Police Academy after 11 weeks of Law Enforcement Training. The graduation ceremony for the Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy's graduating class of 23 officers was held at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Friday July 15. Thames began his Law Enforcement Career with the Forest Police Department in February of 2021. He is the son of Stephanie Reed and Scott County Coroner Van Thames of Forest. Forest Police Chief Will Jones congratulates Thames on his accomplishment and offically welcomes him as an officer.