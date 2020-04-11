IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND

TESTAMENT OF

REVA M. BOUTWELL,

DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2020-304

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Reva M. Boutwell on the 14th day of October, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-304 General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 15th day of October, 2020.

/s/ John W. Boutwell, Jr.

JOHN W. BOUTWELL, JR.

J. Norman Brown, MSB #4612

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, Mississippi 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: October 21, 2020

October 28, 2020 and

November 4, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH OF FORKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, a Mississippi Non-Profit Corporation by and through its Trustees, George Nutt, Albert Baker and Ronald Gordon,

PLAINTIFF

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-326

VS.

ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS, CORPORATIONS,

PARTNERSHIPS OR OTHER LEGAL ENTITIES, CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT,

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS, CORPORATIONS, PARTNERSHIPS OR OTHER LEGAL ENTITIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Bethlehem Baptist Church of Forkville, Mississippi, a Mississippi Non-Profit Corporation by and through its Trustees, George Nutt, Albert Baker and Ronald Gordon, seeking to confirm title by and to remove a cloud on title to real property lying and being situated in the NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 14, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, Scott County, Mississippi.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Hez L. Hollingsworth, Esq., Attorney-at-Law, whose post office address is P.O. Drawer 119, Forest, MS 39074, and whose street address is 116 E. Second Street, Forest, MS 39074.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAT THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 4TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT. You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court this, the 28th day of October, 2020.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Scott County Chancery Clerk's Office

P.O. Box 630

Forest, MS 39074

(SEAL) /s/: Lauren Sanders D.C.

Publish: November 4, 2020

November 11, 2020 and November 18, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES

AUBREY HARRELL,

DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 15-135

JUNE HARRELL ADMINISTRATRIX

S U M M O N S

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND UNKNOWN WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF CHARLES AUBREY HARRELL., DECEASED

NOTICE TO RESPONDENTS

You have been made Respondents in the Petition filed in this Court by June Harrell, seeking an adjudication of Heirship and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Charles Aubrey Harrell, deceased.

You are required to appear on December 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at Scott County Chancery Court in Forest, Mississippi, in the Courtroom of the Honorable Robert Logan, to respond to the Petition for Determination of Heirship and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries filed against you.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO APPEAR AND FAILURE TO APPEAR WILL RESULT IN JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE MOTION. YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO FILE AN ANSWER. If you do, you must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 30th day of October, 2020.

LEE ANN PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY

BY: /s/ Diane Derrick, D.C.

CODY W. GIBSON, MSB # 103967

SCOTT MULLENNIX MSB#104859

405 TOMBIGBEE STREET

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI 39201

TELEPHONE: 601-948-9840; FACSIMILE: 601-487-5341

EMAIL: cwgibsonlaw@gmail.com

Publish: November 4, November 11 and November 18, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI PLAINTIFF

VS. Civil Cause No. 2020-CV-051-SC-B1

$46,800.00 in US Currency DEFENDANTS

One Samsung Cell Phone

One Alcatel Cell Phone

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Anthony J. Coleman

344 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119



A PETITION FOR FORFEITURE OR COMPLAINT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS. You are required by law to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed in this action to the lawyer for the Plaintiff, whose name and address is: Steven S. Kilgore, District Attorney, Post Office Box 603, Philadelphia, Mississippi 39350.

A COPY OF YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR HAND-DELIVERED TO SAID LAWYER WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THIS SUMMONS AND PETITION ARE SERVED UPON YOU, OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE PROPERTY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION OR COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward. The name and address of the Clerk of the Court is Honorable Becky Gray, Scott County Circuit Court Clerk, P.O. Box 371, Forest, Mississippi 39074,

Issued under my hand and the official seal of this Court this the 7th day of February, 2020.

(seal)

BECKY GRAY

SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI BY: /s/ E. Leverette, DC

Publish: October 28, November 4, November 11, 2020

INVITATION FOR

PROPOSALS

FOR LEASE OF REAL

ESTATE

PEARL RIVER VALLEY

WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT

MAIN OFFICE

MADISON COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

Invitation No. 165

October 30, 2020

Pearl River Valley Water

Supply District

115 Madison Landing Circle

Ridgeland, MS 39157

The purpose of leasing of lands in the Ross Barnett Reservoir area is to obtain facilities necessary for maximum use and enjoyment of the Reservoir to the public.



Mailing/Delivering Proposal. Each proposal must be enclosed, in duplicate originals, in a sealed envelope which is marked and addressed as follows:

Invitation No. 165

To: Pearl River Valley Water Supply District

115 Madison Landing Circle

Ridgeland, MS 39157

ATTN: Cindy Ford, Asst.

Secretary

To be Opened:

December 9, 2020

11:30 a.m., Local Time

Ridgeland, Mississippi

Sealed Proposals, in duplicate, subject to the conditions specified in this invitation for proposals, will be received at the office of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District located at 115 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157, until 11:30 a.m., local time, on December 9, 2020. Proposals may be delivered during normal business hours of the District, either personally or by courier or delivery service, or mailed, postage prepaid, all at the risk and expense of the bidder, to the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District at 115 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland, MS 39157, ATTN: Cindy Ford, Assistant Secretary. Proposals should be labeled as a confidential bid for Invitation No. 165. Proposals may not be sent by facsimile transmission or by other electric means. Only original documents will be accepted. Proposals not physically received at the aforesaid office by the specified deadline, for any reason, will be returned unopened to the sender and will not be considered by the District. All proposals will remain confidential until proposal opening. The District will publicly open all proposals immediately after close of bidding at 11:30 a.m., local time, on December 9, 2020. Acceptance of any proposal is conditioned upon approval the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors at a meeting to be held on December 17, 2020. If no acceptable proposal is received by the District, the District reserves the right to again accept sealed proposals at the office of said District, above given, at any time within forty-five (45) days from the District's determination that no acceptable proposal have been received, upon publication of one additional advertisement, giving at least seven (7) days' notice in a newspaper of general circulation published in Jackson, Mississippi, specifying the date and hour at which said additional proposals will be received and the date and hour at which said proposals will be publicly opened. The District reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Publish: November 4, 2020

November 11, 2020

November 18, 2020

INVITATION FOR

PROPOSALS

FOR LEASE OF REAL

ESTATE

PEARL RIVER VALLEY

WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT

WOODS ROAD PARCEL

MADISON COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

Invitation No. 163 October 30, 2020

Pearl River Valley Water

Supply District

115 Madison Landing Circle

Ridgeland, MS 39157

The purpose of leasing of lands in the Ross Barnett Reservoir area is to obtain facilities necessary for maximum use and enjoyment of the Reservoir to the public.



Mailing/Delivering Proposal. Each proposal must be enclosed, in duplicate originals, in a sealed envelope which is marked and addressed as follows:

Invitation No. 163

To: Pearl River Valley Water Supply District

115 Madison Landing Circle

Ridgeland, MS 39157

ATTN: Cindy Ford, Asst. Secretary

To be Opened: December 9, 2020

11:00 a.m., Local Time

Ridgeland, Mississippi

Sealed Proposals, in duplicate, subject to the conditions specified in this invitation for proposals, will be received at the office of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District located at 115 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157, until 11:00 a.m., local time, on December 9, 2020. Proposals may be delivered during normal business hours of the District, either personally or by courier or delivery service, or mailed, postage prepaid, all at the risk and expense of the bidder, to the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District at 115 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland, MS 39157, ATTN: Cindy Ford, Assistant Secretary. Proposals should be labeled as a confidential bid for Invitation No. 163. Proposals may not be sent by facsimile transmission or by other electric means. Only original documents will be accepted. Proposals not physically received at the aforesaid office by the specified deadline, for any reason, will be returned unopened to the sender and will not be considered by the District. All proposals will remain confidential until proposal opening. The District will publicly open all proposals immediately after close of bidding at 11:00 a.m., local time, on December 9, 2020. Acceptance of any proposal is conditioned upon approval the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors at a meeting to be held on December 17, 2020. If no acceptable proposal is received by the District, the District reserves the right to again accept sealed proposals at the office of said District, above given, at any time within forty-five (45) days from the District's determination that no acceptable proposal have been received, upon publication of one additional advertisement, giving at least seven (7) days' notice in a newspaper of general circulation published in Jackson, Mississippi, specifying the date and hour at which said additional proposals will be received and the date and hour at which said proposals will be publicly opened. The District reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Publish: November 4, 2020

November 11, 2020

November 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

The City of Forest has been petitioned to rezone property located on Old Highway 80 from A-1 to R-1 zone. The Public hearing for the zone reclassification will be held at Forest City Hall, Forest, Ms., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. The purpose is to hear any objections to the rezoning.

Publish:October 28 and

November 4, 2020

NOTICE TO SATISFY A WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.

Brandon Adams

198 Pitts Road

Pulaski, MS 39152

Linda Odom

518 East View Street

Forest, MS 39074

Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by November 5, 2020 will

result in loss of the stored

merchandise.

FOREST MINI STORAGE

884 Highway 35 South

Forest, MS 39074

Publish: October 28 and

November 4, 2020

NOTICE TO SATISFY A WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.

Sonya Posey

658 Little Warrior Rd

Lake, MS 39092

Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by November 12, 2020 will

result in loss of the stored

merchandise.

FOREST MINI STORAGE

884 Highway 35 South

Forest, MS 39074

Publish: November 4 and

November 11, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION TO BID FOR

AGRICULTURAL LEASE

ON SIXTEENTH SECTION LANDS

To all persons interested in the following described Agricultural Land in Scott County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East

All the open land lying in the S 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 lying west of the road identified on the Scott County Tax Plat Map 11352-1600000-083.04; 11352-1600000-83.00; 11352-1600000-83.02; 11352-1600000-083.06, containing a total of 11.59 acres, m/l, Scott County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease the Agricultural rights on the above described forest land for a period of 5 years may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Forest Municipal School District, on or before 3:00 p.m. on November 9, 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. This amount will be refunded if not the highest bid. The sealed bids submitted will be opened at 5:30 p.m. on November 9, 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term or reject any and all bids less than $ 20.00 per acre for agricultural rights, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Agricultural Lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

Forest Municipal School

District

Dr. Karen Norwood,

Superintendent

Publish: 10/28/2020 and 11/04/2020

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

SPECIAL COMMISSIONER'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on the 21st day of November 2016, PHENIX TRANSPIRATION WEST, INC. (the "Borrower") executed that certain Collateral Mortgage and Security Agreement for the benefit of GOODMAN FACTORS, a division of Independent Bank which said Collateral Mortgage and Security Agreement is on file and of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi, in Book 886 at Page 736, re-recorded in Book 887, Page 457 (the "Mortgage"); and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the terms and conditions set forth by said Mortgage and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Mortgage and other documents, the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, pursuant to the Judgment and Order Granting Motion for Default Judgment as to Defendants Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Phenix Transpiration West, Inc. and Authorizing Judicial Foreclosure Subject to Confirmation by this Court and Other Relief entered on October 12, 2020, in Civil Action No.: 62CH1:20-cv-00009-RML (the "Judgment") appointed Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, as Special Commissioner to conduct a judicial foreclosure sale and to sell said land and property therein described in accordance with the terms of said Mortgage for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorneys' fees, special commissioners' fees, and expenses of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, Special Commissioner appointed by the Scott County Chancery Court in the Judgment will on Thursday, the 12th day of November, 2020, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM) at the south front door of the Scott County Courthouse, located at 101 East 1st Street, Forest, Mississippi, 39074 for cash to the highest and best bidder, the following described land and property situated in Scott County, State of Mississippi, to wit:



LOT A: Commerce at the North right-of-way of Magnolia Heights Boulevard and the West right-of-way of Highway 35, said point being 1760.34 feet East of and 1092.85 feet North of the Southwest comer of Section 28, T6N, R8E; thence run North 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds East, 236.10 feet along the West right-of-way of Highway 35 to the point of beginning; thence run North 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds East, 120.56 feet along said right-of-way; thence run North 88 degrees 12 minutes 23 seconds West, 417.38 feet; thence run South 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds West, 119.66 feet; thence run South 88 degrees 05 minutes 02 seconds East, 417.30 feet to the point of beginning, said tract containing 1.15 acre and located in the NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 28, T6N, R8E, City of Forest. Scott County, Mississippi.

LOT B: Commence at the North right-of-way of Magnolia Heights Boulevard and the West right-of-way of Highway 35, said point being 1760.34 feet East of and 1092.85 feet North of the Southwest comer of Section 28, T6N, R8E; thence run North 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds East, 115.54 feet along the West right-of- way of Highway 35 for the point of beginning; thence run North 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds East, 120.56 feet along said right-of-way; thence run North 88 degrees 05 minutes 02 seconds West, 417.30 feet; thence run South 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds West, 119.66 feet; thence run South 87 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds East, 417.22 feet to the point of beginning, said tract containing 1.15 acre and located in the NB1/4 of SW 1/4 and the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 28, T6N, R8E, City of Forest, Scott County, Mississippi.

LOT C: Beginning at the North right-of-way of Magnolia Heights Boulevard and the West right-of-way of Highway 35, said point being 1760.34 feet East of and 1092.85 feet North of the Southwest comer of Section 28, T6N, R8E; thence run North 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds East, 115.54 feet along the West right-of- way of Highway 35; thence run North 87 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds West, 417.22 feet; thence run South 07 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds West, 114.64 feet to the North right-of-way of said Magnolia Heights Boulevard; thence run South 87 degrees 50 minutes 16 seconds East, 417.14 feet along said right-of-way to the point of beginning, said tract containing 1.10 acre and located in the SE1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 28, T6N, R8E, City of Forest, Scott County, Mississippi.

The sale of said land and property will be subject to all real estate taxes assessed by the Scott County, Mississippi Assessor's Office which are a lien on the said land and property, to any state of facts an accurate survey of said land and property would reveal, and to all recorded restrictions, easements, and mineral conveyances of record.

Pursuant to the Judgment, a written report of said sale by the Special Commissioner shall be filed with Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi after the sale.

A ten percent (10%) deposit of the sales price shall be paid and deposited on the date of the sale to the Special Commissioner in the form of cash or cashier's check with the balance to be paid to the Special Commissioner on the date of confirmation of the sale by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi.

Pursuant to the Judgment, a hearing on the confirmation of the sale will be held after the sale in order to confirm the sale, authorize execution, delivery and recording of the Special Commissioner's Deed and disbursement of the sale proceeds in the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Special Commissioner.

WITNESS my signature this the 13th day of October 2020.

/s/ Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Special Commissioner

Prepared by: R. Spencer Clift, III

Baker, Donelson, Bearman

Caldwell & Berkowitz, P.C.

Suite 2000

165 Madison Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103

Tel: 901-577-2216

Posted: Monday, October 19, 2020

Publish : October 21, 2020, October 28, 2020,

November 4, 2020

November 11, 2020

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

CAUSE NO. 2020-0265

SARA FRANCES ELLINBURG PLAINTIFF

VS. CHAD LEE ELLINBURG DEFENDANT

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: CHAD LEE ELLINBURG

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., the attorney for the Plaintiff(s), whose post office address is POST OFFICE BOX 370, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI 39074, and whose street address is 245 EAST SECOND STREET, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI. Your response must be mailed or delivered within (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 6th day of October, 2020.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER,

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

BY: /s/ Lauren Sanders Deputy Clerk

(Seal)

Roy Noble Lee, Jr., MSB#1168

Lee & Lee, P. A.

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 370

Forest, MS 39074

(T) 601-469-2721

(F) 601-469-4216

Publish: October 14, October 21, October 28 and November 4, 2020