ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Scott County School District

Forest, MS

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County School District, will receive SEALED BIDS for the purchase of the following:

Curriculum Materials and Services

Bids will be received by an Electronic Sealed Bidding Process administered by Southern Procurement Services at which time bidding will begin and run until Suppliers have completed entering all bids. Thereafter, bids will be taken under advisement and awarded accordingly.

A complete bid package which contains bid instructions and specification response sheets may be obtained by emailing vaughn@southernprocuremen t.com and requesting a complete bid package. The following must be placed in the Subject Line of the email:

Scott County School District ELA Curriculum

Vendors will then receive a complete bid package and information as to how to register with Southern Procurement. Please include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration. Registration with Southern Procurement and acceptance of the Southern Procurement Platform Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made.

Specification responses must be submitted for this bid event in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity. Bid responses should be delivered to:

Darrell Sartin

Southern Procurement

darrell@southernprocurement. com

DO NOT INCLUDE PRICING INFORMATION WITH YOUR SPECIFICATION RESPONSE. BIDS WILL ONLY BE TAKEN ONLINE AT THE APPOINTED TIME AND DATE.

Questions regarding these specifications should be directed to Darrell Sartin, Southern Procurement.

No bid shall be withdrawn after the scheduled date and time of the beginning of the bidding event without the written consent of the Scott County School District. Within the limitations of Mississippi State Purchasing Law, the Scott County School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids received, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bids received, or to accept any bid which is deemed most favorable to the Scott County School District.

Scott County School District

Advertise 23 June 2021

Advertise 30 June 2021

Bid Response Due 12 July 2021 @ 4:00 PM Local Time

Bid Date 14 July 2021 @ 10:00 AM Local Time

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

EX PARTE PETITION OF MYQUEL (MIKE) B. HARRIS

AND WENDY G. HARRIS , FOR THE ADOPTION

OF A CHILD DESCRIBED IN THE PETITION NO.755

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: AUDRA CARTER

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Myquel B. Harris and Wendy G. Harris, Plaintiff(s) seeking adoption of the child described in the petition. Defendants other than you in this action are Samuel Albert Goss, Jr.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 26th day of July, 2021, in the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint of petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 9th day of June, 2021.

Lee Anne Palmer

Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ L. Sanders D.C.

June 16, June 23, and June 30, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

ALBA BRAVO VERDUGO PLAINTIFF

VS. NO. 2021-0212

NICHOLAS PEREZ JIMENEZ DEFENDANT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: NICHOLAS PEREZ JIMENEZ

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by the Plaintiff, ALBA BRAVO VERDUGO, seeking a divorce. There are no other defendants in this action.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to P. Shawn Harris, attorney for plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074, and whose street address is 130 East 2nd Street, Forest, MS 39074.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty (30) days from the 30th day of June, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in this Complaint.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 24th day of June, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/

Diane Derrick

June 30, July 7, July 14, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

ANGELINA TORREZ-GARCIA PLAINTIFF

VS CAUSE NO.: 21-cv-00151-RML

LUCAS JACINTO ALONZO DEFENDANT

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: LUCAS JACINTO ALONZO

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 09:00 A.M. on the 6th day of August 2021, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Scott County Chancery Court at 100 E 1st St, Forest, MS 39074, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this the 17th day of May 2021.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, Chancery Clerk

Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi

June 16, June 23, and June 30, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

WILLIE LYLE TATE, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0177

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Willie Lyle Tate on the 16th day of JUne, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0177, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 21st day of June, 2021.

/S/ Phillip Bryan Tate

Phillip Bryan Tate, Executor

ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., MSB #1198

LEE & LEE, P.A.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 370

FOREST, MS 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: June 30, 2021, July 7, 2021 and July 14, 2021



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF MACIAYAH FICKLIN,

A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH KEISHA BUCKLEY,

NATURAL MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND

OF MACIAYAH FICKLIN,

A MINOR

PETITIONER

VS. CAUSE NO. 20-399

VINCENT FICKLIN RESPONDENT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: VINCENT FICKLIN, whose post office address is unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Keisha Buckley,

Petitioner.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this

action at 9:30 o?clock a.m. on the 27th day of August 2021, in the courtroom of the Scott

County Chancery Courthouse at Forest Mississippi, and in the case of your failure to appear and

defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the

complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the deal of said Court, this 16th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER, CHANCERY CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/

Diane Derrick, D.C.

June 23, June 30, July 7, and July 14, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

HEIRSHIP OF JOE C. BRADFORD CAUSE NO. 2012-0152

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JOE C. BRADFORD, DECEASED, all of whose names, post office addresses, street addresses and places of residences are unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Rene? Bradford, seeking to confirm title, remove cloud on title and determination of heirship. Defendant(s) other than you in this action are unknown heirs of Sandra Jo Elliott.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o?clock a.m. on the 6th day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, Jr., Chancellor, in the courtroom of the Scott County Chancery Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT, this 8th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER, CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/ Diana Derrick

DEPUTY CLERK

SUBMITTED BY:

ROBERT R. WILLIARD, ESQ.

Mississippi Bar No. 7288

306 Maxey Drive, Suite C

Post Office Box 1467

Brandon, Mississippi 39043

Telephone: (601)824-9797

Facsimile: (601)824-9177

Email: rusty@rustywilliardlaw.com

June 23, June 30, and July 7, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

CUSTODY OF GLENDA RAMIREZ, A MINOR CAUSE NO. 2021-0197

ELVA RAMIREZ PETITIONER

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

TO: Respondent the putative father of Glenda Ramirez, known only to Petitioner as ?Flaco?, non-resident of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found therein, and whose residence, post office, and street address is unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry:

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Alma Ramirez, Petitioner herein, seeking the sole legal and physical custody of Glenda Ramirez, a minor. There are no other Respondents other than yourself. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 AM on August 27, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, located in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 11th day of June, 2021.

Hon. Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Chancery Clerk, Scott County, Mississippi

/s/

Diane Derrick

D.C.

Requested By:

John B. Hunt, IV, MSB#103847

Hunt Law Firm, PLLC

318 South State Street

Jackson, MS 39201

Tel: 601-214-3211

email: jack@jbhlegal.com

June 16, June 23, June 30 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

LACOURNEY MCGEE, PLAINTIFF

CAUSE NO. 2021-0193

TRELLIS HAWKINS, DEFENDANT

SUMMONS

(BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: TRELLIS HAWKINS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this court by Lacourney McGee, Plaintiff, seeking Divorce. You are the only Defendant.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Jim Arnold, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose post office address is and whose street address is P.O. Box 128, 103 E. Church Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 16th DAY OF JUNE, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 8th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANN LIVINGSTON PALMER,

Chancery Clerk, Scott County, Mississippi

/s/

Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

Jim Arnold, MSB #1625

Jim Arnold Law, LLC

P.O. Box 128

Newton, MS 39345

Phone: 601-683-3110

j.arnoldlawoffice@aol.com

June 16, June 23 and June 30, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD

PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT,

AND JEREMIAH MONTREAL GARY, A MINOR, BY AND

THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

VS. CAUSE NO. 62CH1:20-cv-00336

ALISHA YSHAY AMOS AND JARROD T. GARRY

AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Jeremiah Montreal Garry, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services. Respondents other than you in this action are Alisha Yshay Amos and Jarrod T. Garry.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 5th DAY OF AUGUST, 2021, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 100 E. 1st STREET, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 21st day of June, 2021.

LEE ANN LIVINGTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK SCOTT COUNTY, MS.

/s/

Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

Kathleen S. Cook

Special Assistant Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Child Protection Services Division

Post Office Box 220

Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0220

Telephone: (601) 359-4329

Facsimile: (601) 359-2688

Email: Kathleen.Cook@ago.m s.gov

June 30, July 7, and July 14, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,

BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND JAYDEN KEISHUN BASS,

A MINOR , BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND,

MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021-202

STACY MICHELLE BASS

AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

COUNTY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who IS not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address IS not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and, Jayden Keishun Bass, minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 5th DAY OF AUGUST, 2021 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY CHANCERY COURT AT 100 EAST 1ST STREET, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 21st day of June, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/

Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

Kathleen Cook, MSB#102398

Special Assistant Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Post Office Box 220

Jackson, MS 39205

Telephone No. (601)359-4329

Email: Kathleen.Cook@ago.ms.gov

June 30, July 7, and July 14, 2021

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 5, 1996, executed by WILMA J ODOM, QUENTIN A ODOM, conveying certain real property therein described to W. Stewart Robison, as Trustee, for JIM WALTER HOMES INC, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi filed and recorded March 11, 1996, in Deed Book 556, Page 11 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to CITIBANK, N.A. NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST VI; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on July 7, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the south door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:

BEGINNING AT A ONE INCH IRON PIN MARKING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST, 166.59 FEET ALONG FENCE AND SECTION LINE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 04 DEGREES 09 MINUTES EAST, 259.75 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 06 MINUTES EAST, 252.13 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BURKES ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 32 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST, 30.78 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY TO PROPERTY CORNER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST, 492.25 FEET ALONG PROPERTY LINE TO SECTION LINE; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST, 115.00 FEET ALONG SECTION LINE THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE AND LOCATED IN THE NW1/4 OF NW1/4, SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST, SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 168 BURKES CIR, FOREST, MS 39074. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd,

Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

PUBLISH: 06/09/2021, 06/16/2021, 06/23/2021, 06/30/2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID FOR BUILDING &

16th SECTION LEASE CONTRACT

WHEREAS, this is hereby official notice given by the Board of Trustees of Forest Municipal School District that at the regular scheduled board meeting on the 14th day of June 2021, the office of the Superintendent of Education located at 325 Cleveland Street, Forest, Mississippi 39074, does hereby approve to advertise for sell the building situated on Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, Scott County, Mississippi.

Whereas, the Board of Trustees of Forest Municipal School District will entertain a lump sum payment in the form of a money order representing the full purchase price of the building located at 194 South Road Coleman Road, Forest, Mississippi 39074, which is properly shown on the Scott County Tax Plat Map 113521600000-05400, PPIN 6999.

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of Forest Municipal School District will require the purchaser to enter into a commercial lease contract meeting all statutory requirements for leasing 16th section public school trust lands.

WHEREAS, all interested participants may complete a sealed bid at the Superintendent of Education office which sealed bids will be presented for consideration at 12:00 p.m. on July 8th, 2021.

WHEREAS, said invitation has been approved and is published in the Scott County Times.

Dr. Karen Norwood, Superintendent

Published Three Times:

06-23-2021

06-30-2021

07-07-2021

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE

ESTATE OF ERIC JASON BOX, DECEASED Cause Number: 2021-002 DEBRA BOX, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW

WHOSE IDENITY AND ADDRESS

AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Debra Box, as the Administratrix of the Estate of Eric Jason Box, deceased, and Roger Box, Jeff Box, Justin Box and Josh Box seeking to Determine the Heirship of Eric Jason Box. Defendants other than you in this action are none.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 6th day of August, 2021, in the Courtroom at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 8th day of June, 2021.

Lee Anne Palmer

CLERK OF CHANCERY COURT

OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/ S/ Diane Derrick, DC

J. NORMAN BROWN, MSB#4612

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, MS 39074

601-469-2721

Attorney for Administratrix

Publish: June 16, 2021, June, 23 and June 30, 2021





SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on October 23, 2006, Chitara A. Moore and Amanda Hughes and Pernell Robert Moore executed a certain deed of trust to First American Title Insurance Co., Trustee for the use and benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank, which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott, County, state of Mississippi, in Book TRUST 716, Page 32; and

WHEREAS, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as Trustee for HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series INABS 2006-E, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-E, the current holder and/or assignee, substituted Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC as Trustee by instrument recorded in the Chancery Clerk's Office on March 29, 2021 in Book TRUST 960, Page 98; and

WHEREAS, Default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as Trustee for HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series INABS 2006-E, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-E, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust, will on July 7, 2021 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Scott County in Forest, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:



Lot 21, Rosemead Subdivision, Part 2, City of Forrest, Mississippi, according to official plat thereof on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County.

I will convey only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

Substituted Trustee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

(205) 970-2233

Publish: June 9, 2021, June 16, 2021, June 23, 2021,

June 30, 2021

***REWARD***

BOLO Notification and reward as follows- Grand Larceny of four vintage Cragar SS chromium mag rims (fits Chevrolet). 11/19 Taken from 582 Bell Rd. without the knowledge or the express permission of the owner. 8/21 Last seen going through the four way stop at Hwy 35 and Old Jackson Rd. 500.00 for return of rims no questions asked. Or 1000.00 for the arrest, conviction and return of rims. Please Contact Scott County Sheriff's Department @ 601-469-1511 and/or Owner ,since 1982. -Billie Jean Adcox @ 601-316-9111 any information regarding the theft and whereabouts of property is greatly appreciated.

