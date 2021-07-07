EN EL TRIBUNAL DE LA CANCILLERIA DEL CONDADO DE SCOTT, MISSISSIPPI

EN RE:

LUIS MIGUEL RIVERA-BALTAZAR, MENOR CAUSA NO. 2021-0173,

IDALIA MARILU RIVERA BALTAZAR, PETICIONARIA

REGLA 81 CITACIÓN?POR PUBLICACIÓN

EL ESTADO DE MISSISSIPPI

PARA: DIEGO RIVERA CABA

[GUATEMALA]

AVISO AL DEMANDADO

LA QUEJA ADJUNTA A ESTA CITACION ES IMPORTANTE Y DEBE TOMAR ACCION INMEDIATA PARA PROTEGER SUS DERECHOS

Usted está convocado para comparecer y defenderse contra la Petición para Nombrar Tutor radicada en su contra en esta acción a las 9:00 a.m. el día 27, de Agosto, 2021, en el Tribunal de la Cancillería del Condado de Scott en Forest, Mississippi, ante Su Señorío Robert M. Logan Jr., y en caso de que usted no aparezca y se defienda, un fallo será dictado en su contra por el dinero u otras cosas exigidas en la Petición para Nombrar Tutor Verificada.

No es necesario que presente una respuesta u otro alegato, pero puede hacerlo si lo desea.

Emitido bajo mi mano y el sello de dicho Tribunal, este día 15th de June, 2021.

Secretario de la Cancillería del Condado

de Scott, Mississippi

/s/

Diane Derrick

D.C.

July 7, July 14, and July 21, 2021

Public Notice

Public Notice is hereby given that Chambers Paint & Body Shop and Wrecker Service will hold a public auction on Thursday, JULY 15, 2021 at: 8:00 AM

Hollingsworth Enterprises, Inc.

2749 Hwy 21

Forest, MS 39074

Pursuant to the Abandoned

Motor Vehicle Act, House

Bill 221, Laws of 1970, and

House Bill 1092, Laws of 1995,

the following vehicles will be sold:

2003 Ford 15V

Vin: 1FTRE142X3HB45482

Owner: Josh Walker

2009 Chevy Cobalt

Vin: 1G1AS58H697133302

Owner: Cordria Powels Seller reserves the right to final bid.

All sales are final.

No refunds will be made.

Said automobile will be sold

"As Is-Where Is" with no

guarantees.

Publish: July 7, 2021

July 14, 2021

CHAMBERS PAINT AND BODY SHOP

AND WRECKER SERVICE

3846 Hwy 80

Morton, MS 39117

Telephone: 601-732-6240

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

JERONE FIKES, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0089

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Jerone Fikes on the 3rd day of June, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0089 General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 15th day of June, 2021.

/s/

Carrie Stapleton

Roy Noble Lee, Jr., MSB #1168

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, Mississippi 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: July 7, 2021

July 14, 2021 and

July 21, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

ROBERT E. HODGES, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0126

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Robert E. Hodges on the 4th day of June, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0126 General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 24th day of June, 2021.

/S/

RUSSELL E. HODGES

J. Norman Brown, MSB #4612

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, Mississippi 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: July 7, 2021

July 14, 2021 and

July 21, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

ALBA BRAVO VERDUGO PLAINTIFF

VS. NO. 2021-0212

NICHOLAS PEREZ JIMENEZ DEFENDANT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: NICHOLAS PEREZ JIMENEZ

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by the Plaintiff, ALBA BRAVO VERDUGO, seeking a divorce. There are no other defendants in this action.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to P. Shawn Harris, attorney for plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074, and whose street address is 130 East 2nd Street, Forest, MS 39074.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty (30) days from the 30th day of June, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in this Complaint.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 24th day of June, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/

Diane Derrick

June 30, July 7, July 14, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT

of Scott County, Mississippi

In RE: The Matter of:

L.C.S., Unmarried Minor

Lucas Perez Gomez, Petitioner

V

Ana Silvestre Santizo &

Andres Carmelo Silvestre, Respondents

Cause No. 21-0071

Rule 81 Summons By Publication

The State of Mississippi To: Andres Carmelo Silvestre

You have been made a respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Lucas Perez Gomez, Petitioner, seeking guardenship fo your child, Lucas Carmelo Silvestre, a male child born on June 29, 2001.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint at 9:00AM on the 27th day of August 2021 in the courtroom of the Chancery Court of Scott County, at the Courthouse located at 100 E 1st Street, Forest, MS 39074 and in case of your failing to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money for things demanded in the Complaint or Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you so desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, on this the 21st day of June 2021.

/s/

Diane Derrick

D.C.

Publish July 7, July 14, and July 21, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

WILLIE LYLE TATE, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0177

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Willie Lyle Tate on the 16th day of JUne, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0177, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 21st day of June, 2021.

/S/ Phillip Bryan Tate

Phillip Bryan Tate, Executor

ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., MSB #1198

LEE & LEE, P.A.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 370

FOREST, MS 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: June 30, 2021, July 7, 2021 and July 14, 2021



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF MACIAYAH FICKLIN,

A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH KEISHA BUCKLEY,

NATURAL MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND

OF MACIAYAH FICKLIN, A MINOR

PETITIONER

VS

CAUSE NO. 20-399

VINCENT FICKLIN RESPONDENT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: VINCENT FICKLIN, whose post office address is unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Keisha Buckley,

Petitioner.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this

action at 9:30 o?clock a.m. on the 27th day of August 2021, in the courtroom of the Scott

County Chancery Courthouse at Forest Mississippi, and in the case of your failure to appear and

defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the

complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the deal of said Court, this 16th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER, CHANCERY CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/

Diane Derrick, D.C.

June 23, June 30, July 7, and July 14, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF NYZARIAH BUCKLEY,

A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH KEISHA BUCKLEY,

NATURAL MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND

OF NYZARIAH BUCKLEY, A MINOR PETITIONER

VS. CAUSE NO. 20-400

DEMITRIUS YOUNGBLOOD

RESPONDENT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: DEMITRIUS YOUNGBLOOD, whose post office address is unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Keisha Buckley,

Petitioner.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this

action at 9:30 o?clock a.m. on the 27th day of August 2021, in the courtroom of the Scott

County Chancery Courthouse at Forest Mississippi, and in the case of your failure to appear and

defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the

complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the deal of said Court, this 16th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER, CHANCERY CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/

Diane Derrick, D.C.

June 23, June 30, July 7, and July 14, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

PASCUAL GOMEZ GOMEZ, A MINOR

BY PETITIONER MARIA GOMEZ TOMAS

CAUSE No. 20-325

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: MATEO GOMEZ SEBASTIAN

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Maria Gomez Tomas seeking to be appointed Guardian of Pascual Gomez Gomez.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9:00 A.M. on the 6th day of August, 2021, in the courtroom of Judge Robert Logan at the Scott County Courthouse at 100 Main St., Forrest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a Judgment will be entered for the things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this 16th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANN LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK /s/

Diane Derrick

D.C.

Issued at the request of:

Hon. Teresa E. Harvey MSB#100442

CG Law Group, P.A.

120 N. Congress St.

Suite 200

Jackson, MS 39201

Telephone: 601-948-8005

Facsimile: 601-948-8010

June 23, June 30,

and July 7, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

HEIRSHIP OF JOE C. BRADFORD CAUSE NO. 2012-0152

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JOE C. BRADFORD, DECEASED, all of whose names, post office addresses, street addresses and places of residences are unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Rene? Bradford, seeking to confirm title, remove cloud on title and determination of heirship. Defendant(s) other than you in this action are unknown heirs of Sandra Jo Elliott.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o?clock a.m. on the 6th day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, Jr., Chancellor, in the courtroom of the Scott County Chancery Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT, this 8th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER, CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/ Diana Derrick

DEPUTY CLERK

SUBMITTED BY:

ROBERT R. WILLIARD, ESQ.

Mississippi Bar No. 7288

306 Maxey Drive, Suite C

Post Office Box 1467

Brandon, Mississippi 39043

Telephone: (601)824-9797

Facsimile: (601)824-9177

Email

: rusty@rustywilliardlaw.com

June 23, June 30, and July 7, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ADMINISTRATION OF THE

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD MCDONALD, DECEASED C.A.N.: 2021-0132

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Clifford McDonald on June 18, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0132, General Chancery Docket, Scott County Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 23rd day of June, 2021.

Angela Whitt

Executrix

Published: July 7, 2021

July 14, 2021

July 21, 2012 Chris A. Gomillion, MSB# 101820

Attorney at Law

P. O. Box 1203

Forest, MS 39074

Phone: 601-469-3992

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPOINTMENT

OF A GUARDIAN FOR

DOMINGO PEREZ-PAIZ, A MINOR

CAUSE NO.: 21-cv-00198-RML

DIEGO PEREZ-PAIZ PETITIONER

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: MAGDALENA PAIZ-MATEO AND ANDRES PEREZ-LOPEZ

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 A.M. on the 27TH day of August 2021, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Scott County Chancery Court at 100 E 1st St., Forest, MS 39074, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 28th day of June 2021.

/s/

Diane Derrick

July 7, July 14, and July 21, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SHELBY LYNN BELL, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 21-138

MATTHEW BELL ADMINISTRATOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

WHEREAS, on May 20, 2021, Letters of Administration were granted to MATTHEW BELL, Administrator of the Estate of Shelby Lynn Bell, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 21-138, upon the general docket of said Court in the office of its Clerk in Forest, Mississippi.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given by the Administrator to all persons having claims against the said decedent and her estate to present same to the Clerk of said Court for probate, registration and allowance as provided by law within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice, or same will be forever barred.

MATTHEW BELL,

Administrator

JACKS GRIFFITH LUCIANO, P.A.

Solicitors for Administrator

P.O. Box 1209

Cleveland, Mississippi 38732

Telephone: (662) 843-6171

Published July 7, July 14, and July 21, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

PASCUAL GOMEZ GOMEZ, A MINOR

BY PETITIONER MARIA GOMEZ TOMAS

CAUSE NO. 20-325

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANGELINA GOMEZ PASCUAL

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Maria Gomez Tomas seeking to be appointed Guardian of Pascual Gomez Gomez.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9:00 A.M. on the 6th day of August, 2021, in the courtroom of Judge Robert Logan at the Scott County Courthouse at 100 Main St., Forrest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a Judgment will be entered for the things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this 16th day of June, 2021.

LEE ANN LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK /s/

Diane Derrick

Issued at the request of:

Hon. Teresa E. Harvey MSB#100442

CG Law Group, P.A.

120 N. Congress St.

Suite 200

Jackson, MS 39201

Telephone: 601-948-8005

Facsimile: 601-948-8010

June 23, June 30, and July 7, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD

PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT,

AND JEREMIAH MONTREAL GARY, A MINOR, BY AND

THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

VS. CAUSE NO. 62CH1:20-cv-00336

ALISHA YSHAY AMOS AND JARROD T. GARRY

AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Jeremiah Montreal Garry, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services. Respondents other than you in this action are Alisha Yshay Amos and Jarrod T. Garry.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 5th DAY OF AUGUST, 2021, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 100 E. 1st STREET, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 21st day of June, 2021.

LEE ANN LIVINGTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK SCOTT COUNTY, MS.

/s/

Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

Kathleen S. Cook

Special Assistant Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Child Protection Services Division

Post Office Box 220

Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0220

Telephone: (601) 359-4329

Facsimile: (601) 359-2688

Email

Kathleen.Cook@ago.m s.gov

June 30, July 7, and July 14, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,

BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND JAYDEN KEISHUN BASS,

A MINOR , BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND,

MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021-202

STACY MICHELLE BASS

AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

COUNTY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who IS not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address IS not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and, Jayden Keishun Bass, minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 5th DAY OF AUGUST, 2021 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY CHANCERY COURT AT 100 EAST 1ST STREET, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 21st day of June, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

/s/

Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

Kathleen Cook, MSB#102398

Special Assistant Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Post Office Box 220

Jackson, MS 39205

Telephone No. (601)359-4329

Email

: Kathleen.Cook@ago.ms.gov

June 30, July 7, and July 14, 2021

NOTICE TO SATISFY A WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.Forest Mini Storage

884 Hwy 35 S

Forest, MS 39074

Bruce Reiss

104 S Pine Ridge Drive

Forest, MS 39074

Jassmin Shante Kitchens

34 Oakdale Avenue

Morton, MS 39117

Debbie Rushing

C/O Paul Rushing

2227 South Little River Road

Forest, MS 39074

Gabriele Garner

4889 Hwy 481

Pulaski, MS 39152

Eric Gray

P.O. Box 243

Forest, MS 39074

Amelia Maness

2755 Russell Com. Road

Forest, MS 39074

Terry Reed

800 Hillsboro St, Apt C-21

Forest, MS 39074

Charlie Bell

407 Mill Road

Lena, MS 39094

Crystal Parrish

P.O. Box 1035

Pelahatchie, MS 39145

Mary Brown

1273 New Mount Calvary Road

Forest, MS 39074

Biannca Bennett

1273 New Mount Calvary Road

Forest, MS 39074

Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by July 15, 2021 will

result in loss of the stored

merchandise.

FOREST MINI STORAGE

884 Highway 35 South

Forest, MS 39074

Publish: July 7 and July 14, 2021

NOTICE TO SATISFY

STORAge liens.

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS laws, that the goods stored in unit by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder at 1873 Hwy 80, Lawrence, MS on July 23, 2021 at 9 A.M. to satisfy liens and claims by 100 Travel Center Mini Storage with all costs of sale.

Jimmy Johnson II

Any of the above contents may be removed by payment prior to sale.

Publish July 7, 2021

ORDINANCE NO. 481

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCES NOS. 199, 204, 222, 223, 238 and 427 OF THE CITY OF FOREST, MISSISSIPPI PRESCRIBING RULES AND REGULATIONS AND FIXING PROHIBITED HOURS FOR THE SALE OF BEER AND/OR ALCOHOL AND PRESCRIBING SUCH OTHER MEASURES AS WILL PROMOTE HEALTH, SAFETY, AND MORALS IN THE SALE OF BEER AND/OR ALCOHOL OF WHICH MAY BE LEGALLY SOLD IN FOREST, MISSISSIPPI.

BE IT ORDAINED, by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Forest, Mississippi that Ordinances Nos. 199, 204, 222, 223, 238 and 427 of the City of Forest, Mississippi are hereby amended to read as follows:

SECTION 1. It shall hereafter be unlawful for any person or vendor to expose for sale, offer for sale, sell, serve, or dispense beer and/or alcohol in any establishment where beer and/or alcohol is sold or stored for sale during the prohibited hours as defined in this ordinance.

SECTION 2. The term "Establishment" shall mean any area or part of any building or structure situated within the City of Forest, Mississippi in which establishment beer and/or alcohol is stored or kept for sale, offered for sale, sold, served, or dispensed under license by the Commissioner as defined in Section 67-3-5, Miss. Code of 1972, or any part of said structure, or any building or structure that has any door, or other passageway that could in any manner be used or utilized as a means of access, ingress, or egress into the area where beer and/or alcohol is so kept or offered for sale, sold or dispensed.

SECTION 3. "Prohibited Hours" shall mean the following periods of time:

(A) All hours after 12:01 A. M. of each day in the year and all hours before 7:00 A.M. of the such day; and in addition thereto:

(B) From 11:59 P. M. on each Saturday of the year until 7:00 A.M. of the following Monday morning; and in addition thereto:

(C) All hours of the following day: Christmas.

SECTION 4. (A). "Beer" shall mean beer of an alcoholic content of not more than eight per centum by weight.

(B) ?Alcoholic beverage? is either a distilled spirit or wine product of more than five per centum alcohol by weight.

SECTION 5(a). No "person or vendor" shall sell, offer for sale, serve or dispense beer and/or alcohol in any establishment where the drinking or consumption thereof is permitted in, on, or about the premises unless such establishment be a restaurant which is regularly and in a bona fide manner used and kept open for the serving of meals to guests for compensation and which has suitable seating facilities for guests and has suitable kitchen facilities connected therewith for cooking an assortment of foods and meals commonly ordered at various hours of the day and from which establishment receives fifty per centum (50%) or more of the revenue derived from the preparation, cooking and serving of meals and not from the sale of beer and/or alcohol and within which establishment there shall be maintained at least two (2) sanitary restrooms.

SECTION 5(b). Every establishment that sells, offers for sale, serves, or otherwise dispenses beer and/or alcohol beverages, and served within the premises for consumption, upon appropriate request, shall allow the City, through its designee, proper documentation of the sale of at least fifty per centum (50%) or more of prepared food daily, and said establishment shall provide said documentation by any reasonable accounting method.

SECTION 6. It shall hereafter be unlawful for any person or vendor to sell, offer for sale, serve or dispense beer and/or alcohol in any establishment where beer and/or alcohol is sold or stored for sale, unless such establishment is lighted with not less than 20 foot candles of light at 30 inches above the floor level.

SECTION 7. It shall hereafter be unlawful for any person to consume beer and/or alcohol on school property, church property, public streets and public places in the City of Forest, excepting those public places defined in Section 5 hereof.

SECTION 8. It shall hereafter be unlawful for any person or vendor to sell, offer for sale,

or dispense beer and/or alcohol within 400 feet of any church or church property, school or school property, and daycare or daycare property.

SECTION 9. Every violation of this ordinance shall be punishable by a fine of not more than $500.00 or imprisonment not exceeding 90 days or by both.

SECTION 10. The public health, morals, and safety demanding it, this ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage.

ALL MISSISSIPPI ALCOHOL & BEVERAGE COMMISSION rules and regulations apply and must be followed.

SO ORDAINED, this the 29th day of June, 2021.

/s/

Nancy N. Chambers

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/

Faye Johnston

July 7, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID FOR BUILDING &

16th SECTION LEASE CONTRACT

WHEREAS, this is hereby official notice given by the Board of Trustees of Forest Municipal School District that at the regular scheduled board meeting on the 14th day of June 2021, the office of the Superintendent of Education located at 325 Cleveland Street, Forest, Mississippi 39074, does hereby approve to advertise for sell the building situated on Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, Scott County, Mississippi.

Whereas, the Board of Trustees of Forest Municipal School District will entertain a lump sum payment in the form of a money order representing the full purchase price of the building located at 194 South Road Coleman Road, Forest, Mississippi 39074, which is properly shown on the Scott County Tax Plat Map 113521600000-05400, PPIN 6999.

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of Forest Municipal School District will require the purchaser to enter into a commercial lease contract meeting all statutory requirements for leasing 16th section public school trust lands.

WHEREAS, all interested participants may complete a sealed bid at the Superintendent of Education office which sealed bids will be presented for consideration at 12:00 p.m. on July 8th, 2021.

WHEREAS, said invitation has been approved and is published in the Scott County Times.

Dr. Karen Norwood, Superintendent

Published Three Times:

06-23-2021

06-30-2021

07-07-2021

Public Notice

THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES

will be sold on July 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Sistrunk Sales 819 West Third Street

Forest, MS 39074

Vehicle: 2002 Chevrolet MSS

VIN: 2G1WX15K029216177

Vehicle: 2006 Chevrolet IPL

VIN: 2G1WB58K069351229

Vehicle: 2002 Honda Civic

VIN: 1HGES16572L071188

Vehicle: 1999 Ford F150

VIN: 1FTRX17W9XNA64361

July 7, 2021, July 14, 2021 and July 21, 2021