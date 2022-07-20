Ben H. Catalina Jr., aged 76, died in his home in San Antonio, TX, on June 24 after a courageous battle with both ALS and cancer.

Ben was born March 23, 1946, in Clarksdale MS — the eldest son of first-generation Italian Americans, Ben and Zina Catalina. After graduating from Mississippi State University in 1969, he received his Air Force commission and began a 22-year career as an officer. He received his Master of Education at the University of Southern Mississippi, along with multiple accreditations through military education. Following active duty, he dedicated 12 years to Southwest Research Institute, serving as Principal Training Specialist in the Staff Development Office. He also served as member and Chairman of the Board of Southwest Research Federal Credit Union for several years.

Ben met Lynn Johnston of Forest, MS, daughter of former Times editor/publisher Erle and Fay Johnston on a blind date at MSCW (now MUW) in 1968, and they were married on Jan 31, 1970. The joys of their life were their two children, Jeff and Jamie, and seeing them both married to loving spouses and having four very special grandchildren sweetened their lives even more.

Ben and Lynn enjoyed AF assignments at locations all over the US and in Aviano, Italy. While there Lynn wrote a regular column for the SCT called “From the Country of the Alps.” It was also at Aviano where they made lasting friends with whom they remained connected via the Aviano Reunion Association and for which Ben served as president 12 years. Inspired by their love for travel, Ben and Lynn became award-winning travel agents with CruiseOne and cherished sailing on the oceans and rivers of the world.

Ben was an active member and elder of Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, and he was involved in each community in which he and Lynn lived, particularly Roseheart in San Antonio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Lynn, son Jeff and Erin Catalina from Pittsburgh, PA; daughter Jamie and Chris Williams from New Braunfels, TX; four grandchildren Haley, Braden, Benji, and Rally; siblings Bill and Gayle Catalina; Mary Ann and Woody Brown; Nancy and Jay Harris; and Charles Catalina; and extended family in the US and Italy.

Services were held on Monday, July 11, at Cross Roads Church, followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorial contributions would be welcome at Cross Roads Church (crossroadsofsa.-church), the ALS Texas (alstexas.org), or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).