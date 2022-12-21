Mrs. Billie Faye Gibbs, age 78 passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at MS Care Center in Morton, MS. Visitation was held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS on Tuesday, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Wednesday there will be a visitation from 9:00 am to 10:50 am with a 11:00 am Chapel Service to follow at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS. Burial will be at Gasque Chapel Methodist Cemetery. Bro. Douglas Watson will officiate.

Mrs. Gibbs was born in Scott County on August 5, 1944, to her parents, John Homer and Allie Alberta Harmon Harrison. She was a devoted mother and maw maw. She loved thrift shopping and spending time with her family. She was a member of Gasque Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Homer and Allie Alberta Harmon Harrison, her husband, Percy Lee Gibbs: brothers, Clarence Harrison, Virgil Harrison, Junior Harrison, Jimmy Harrison, and Johnny Harrison; sisters, Willie Mae King, France Burns, and Ida McWilliams.

Mrs. Billie is survived by her sister, Odell “Sis” Richardson: three daughters, Beverly Larabee (Jeff), Pulaski, MS, Deborah Gibbs, Morton, MS, Joyce Williamson, (Ronnie), Lake, MS; seven grandchildren, David Anderson Jr., Leslie Lee, William Wicker, Alicia Dugan, Mikey Dugan, Bryan Williamson, Amanda Harmon; fifteen great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers, are her grandsons, David Anderson Jr., William Wicker, Lance Wicker, Mikey Dugan, and Bryan Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are, Michael Parker, Ronnie Williamson, Jeff Larabee, and Nathan Geter.

Funeral Services are entrusted with Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest MS.