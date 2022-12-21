Bobby Kirby, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Meridian, MS. Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM, all at Old Union Baptist Cemetery in Young Harris GA. Graveside Services were at 3:00 PM. Bro. Aubrey Kerby officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Bobby was born to Victor Coleman Kerby and Lorene Ash Kerby on March 16, 1944, in Murphy, NC. He has lived in Forest, MS for the past thirty years. Bobby loved his fur baby China. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Lorene Kerby. Bobby is survived by his wife, Ann S. Kirby of Forest, MS; three daughters, Karin Carter of Blairsville, GA, Twilah Brown of Blairsville, GA and Shawna Boll (Arden) of Lamoure, ND; two sons, Bobby Kirby, Jr. of North Carolina and Johnny Kirby of Blairsville, GA; two brothers, J.C. Kerby and Jerry Wayne Kerby of Gainesville, GA and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

