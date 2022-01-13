Christine Marie Walters Edwards was born on June 2, 1925, at home in Ringgold, Ms. She passed from this world on December 29, 2021, in Wichita, KS where she had lived with her son for the last 12 years. When she was born Calvin Coolidge was president. It had only been 7 years since the end of World War I. Her school years were held during the great depression. Like almost all farm children in that era she had to learn to get by on what was at hand and from a very early age contribute to the family’s livelihood. During her 14th year, she meet John D. Edwards at a church service and later that year eloped with him. She was only 16 years old when she gave birth to her first child John Milton Edwards. By the time she was 32, she had a total of 6 children. As a farm wife, Christine knew the value of hard work and determination. In addition to raising 6 children, she managed her gardens her livestock and still managed time to become a well-respected seamstress. During her life, she made most of her and her children’s clothes. She was also in great demand for prom, maid of honor, and even wedding dresses which she mostly did without pay. Christine became a devote Baptist. She served at Steele Baptist Church for over 40 years where she taught Sunday School as well as women’s bible studies. As we celebrate her victory over this life we also mourn the loss of our mother, Grandmother but mostly the best friend any of us have ever had.

Christine is preceded in death by her father Silas Milton Walters, her mother Mamie Myers Walters, her husband of 70 years John D. Edwards, her brother Stephen Milton Walters Senior, her sister Janie Antoinette (Nett) Walters Knott Stewart, and her brother Clyde Walters. She was also proceeded by her sons John Milton Edwards, Steven Thomas Edwards, Bobby Joe Edwards, and her daughter Sue Ann Edwards Hamm. Also gone before were three grandsons, John Thomas Edwards, Eric Blanton, and Delane Edwards.

She is survived by her son Donald R. Edwards and Daughter Cathy Diane Edwards Watson as well as 16 grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and at least one great great- great- grandchild.