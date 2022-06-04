Dana Roby Moore, 73, passed away peacefully Sunday, April, 2, 2022 in Meridian, MS. She was a resident of Forest, MS. Dana was born in Forest on August 27,1948 to Allen Douglas Roby and Grace Cooper Roby.

Dana was a graduate of Forest High School and the University of Southern Mississippi in 1970 where she obtained a degree in Library Science. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Southern Alabama. She was a resident of the Gulf Coast for many years and was the first librarian of Gautier Junior High School where she worked until her retirement in 1996. She returned to Forest where she was a member of Forest Baptist Church, an active member of the Forest Garden Club, member of the Master Gardener Club, and member of the Extension Homemakers. She always looked forward to the class reunions and visiting with life-long friends. She enjoyed working in her yard planting flowers, crafts, making jewelry, sewing and always had a project.

Dana is survived by her brothers John (Ann) of Forest, Doug of Brandon, nieces Jana Roby Heimer (Bill) of Brandon, Catherine Roby Moore (Phillip) of Collinsville, Sarah Grace Rainer, and great nieces Anna Grace Heimer and Emma Heimer both of Brandon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Douglas Roby and Grace Cooper Roby along with her nephew Allen Douglas Roby II.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest and funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at Eastern Cemetery. Bro. Reggie Tatum will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Bill Heimer and Phillip Moore. Honorary pallbearers are the Forest Garden Club.

Memorials and donations may be made to the Forest Garden Club. Terri Vance 18548 Hwy 80 Forest, MS 39074.