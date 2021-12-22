In the early morning hours of Thursday, December 16th, Doris Wiggins Greer Mowrey ended her century long earthly pilgrimage and entered the gates of eternal life, passing away peacefully in her sleep at her apartment at the Blake at Township in Ridgeland. Doris lived a long and happy life making dear and enduring friends at every stop on her journey. Doris was a congenital joiner and after joining any organization immediately wanted to be the boss. She is now no doubt in Heaven attempting to convince St. Peter that she should be put in charge of the Pearly Gates.

Doris was born in Leake County, the third of four daughters of Sarah Frances (Fannie) Parkes and Francis Marion Wiggins. She was delivered by her uncle, Dr. Jim Parkes who always said that when he held her by her feet to spank her, her fingers touched the floor. She was every bit of 5’ 11” tall and wore a size 12 shoe. Dainty was never a word used to describe Doris in either appearance or personality.

She graduated from Philadelphia High School and due to the Great Depression had to work a year in her father’s store before being able to enroll in East Central Junior College (ECJC) in nearby Decatur. She spent two years at ECJC where she was elected Miss ECJC, an accomplishment she was rightly proud of and admonished her nephew to make sure that accomplishment was mentioned in her obituary. She later went on to earn a degree in education from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee.

At about age 33 she married Vernon Greer, a widower some twenty plus years older than she with four adult daughters, two of which were older than Doris. After marring Vernon, she taught elementary school in Nashville until a well-earned retirement. Doris and Vernon enjoyed twenty years of wedded bliss. She was graciously accepted as a member of the Greer family and thoroughly enjoyed her life in Nashville. Doris and Vernon took a trip around the world in 1957 and Doris made many trips with the Greer family after Vernon’s death.

After fifty years in Nashville, Doris felt the tug of home and in 1994 moved to Forest, Mississippi to be near her sisters, Iva Dee Bondurant, and Mary Ann Rector. She occasionally said she had moved home to die. To the delight and great pleasure of her family and friends she took her good time in doing so. In 1997 at the age of 76 for round two she married a man her same age, Johnny Mowrey, who moved from Arkansas to Forest. Despite being a life-long Baptist Doris had joined the Methodist Church when she moved to Forest so she could worship with her sister and brother-in-law, Iva Dee and John Bondurant. Johnny was a life-long Baptist as well, but he followed Doris in joining the Forest United Methodist Church. They both became very active members, taught Sunday School classes and developed lasting friendships in their new church home. Doris and Johnny enjoyed a very happy 11-year marriage filled with numerous overseas and domestic trips. Doris had a keen ear for the sound of a cranking car or bus and was always ready for a trip be it long or short. She said Vernon had taken her around the world, but Johnny had taken her to see the world.

In 2014 Doris moved to the Blake assisted living facility in Ridgeland where her sister, Iva Dee, had moved in 2013. At the Blake she made many new friends, flirted with most of the male residents and entertained Forest friends who came to visit Iva Dee and Doris. She gradually lost her sight and a few years ago had to move to the Memory Care wing of the Blake. However, she never complained of her situation and up to her last day she praised the Lord for the wonderful life she had been allowed to live.

Doris was preceded in death by her two husbands, Vernon Greer and Johnny Mowrey, her sisters, Lodine McNeese and Iva Dee Bondurant and a host of other relatives and friends. She is survived by her sister, Ann Rector, her step-son, John Phillip Mowrey, four nephews and two nieces.

A grave side service, to which the public is invited will be held on Wednesday, December 22nd at 1:00 pm at Eastern Cemetery in Forest. Memorials may be made to the Forest United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Forest, Mississippi 39047.

