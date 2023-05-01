June 6, 1937 - December 23, 2022

Funeral services for Emma Jean Salers were held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:30 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest. Burial followed in Morton Memorial Gardens in Morton under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.

Bro. Chris Sledge officiated.

Mrs. Salers, age 85, and a resident of Forest, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Lackey Memorial Hospital. She was a Christian by testimony of her faith and will be remembered for her character traits of sweetness, understanding and compassionate. She was an excellent cook who was a hard worker, who exhibited her inner strength as a caretaker, by profession. Mrs. Salers loved many things, specifically, her flowers, and her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by her example of living this journey will be remembered for generations to come.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie B. Short and Bertha Mae Jacobs Short; sisters, Martha Ann Ingram and Ruby Lee Johnson; brothers, Jack Field Short and Richard “Mickey” Short; son Charles Wayne Stamper; grand daughter Brandy Jackson and great grandson Cameron Clyde Stamper.

She is survived by her children, Roger Dale Stamper of Marion, Arkansas, Phillip Dennis Stamper (Kim) of Morton, Theresa Jean Evans (Frank) of Kingsman, Arizona and Patty Cole of Millington, Tennessee. 7 grandchildren JJ Collins, Andrea Nicole Stamper, Casey Clyde Stamper, Emily Landry, Calista Evans Andrew Cole; 13 great grandkids, Jackson Collins, Savannah Collins, Nic Stamper, Jasmyn Stamper, Marcus Evans, Isaiah Evans, Alexis Evans Lucas/Levi Waters, Cohl Landry, Chloe Landry, Leaula Landry, Beau Landry, and Duece Cole. 1 great great grand kid, Willow Grace Wilkerson.

Pallbearers were Andrew Cole, Jack Short, Casey Stamper, J.J. Collins, Jerry Ray Johnson, and Bradley Ingram.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.

