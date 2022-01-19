Harold Franklin Wolfe, 82, passed away on, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest, MS. He was born on April 20, 1939, to Mary Etta Gibbs and Perry Franklin Wolfe. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 11:50 AM with services to follow at 12:00 PM all at Goodhope Baptist Church, Lake, MS with Bro. Harold Laird and Bro. Bo Giles officiating, under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Harold was a native of Scott County and moved to New Mexico as a child where he met his childhood sweetheart in Magdalena, NM. He then moved to Farmington, NM where he worked in the oilfield and as an electrician. Then he moved back to Lake, MS in 1976 where he worked in a sawmill until he began raising chickens. After retirement he enjoyed traveling to Israel four times, an Alaskan Cruise, and out west with his family. He enjoyed woodworking, canning, and making cookies. He has been a deacon at Goodhope Baptist Church since 1977 and he loved the Lord and his family very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents Perry and Mary Wolfe; two brothers, Freeman Lewis Wolfe and Jimmy Dale Wolfe. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay Wolfe of Lake, MS; two daughters, Debbie Hughes (Kendall) of Lake, MS, Lynn French (Jason) of Lake, MS; two sons, Keith Wolfe (Robbin) of Lake, MS, Stephen Wolfe (Teresa) of Ft Walton Beach, FL; one brother, Carl Wolfe (Toy) of Pelahatchie, MS; one sister-in-law, Linda Wolfe of Las Cruces, NM; eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Wolfe, Keifer Wolfe, Hagan French, Paul McLemore, Wayne Wilson, Corey Lewis, John Harvey, and Cody Hollingsworth.

We as that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

