Iola Sharp Johnson, 94, a resident of Morton passed away on April 2, 2022, at her home. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Monday, April 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morton, from 9:30 AM until 10:20 AM, with funeral following at 10:30 AM. The celebration of her life was officiated by Brother Jason Westmoreland and Brother Earl Clark. Burial was at Pulaski Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Born on June 8, 1927, in Neshoba County, Iola was the daughter of William and Ozella Sharp. She was a 1946 graduate of Ringgold High School and a 1950 graduate of the Gilfoy School of Nursing in Jackson. Upon obtaining her nursing degree, she worked for Dr. Bill Austin at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest. In May of 1954, she married James Russell Johnson; in the years following, they welcomed sons Jim and John to their family. She took a brief sabbatical from nursing to care for her young children. In 1960, she began working for Dr. Howard Clark in Morton. Dr. Clark enjoyed telling the story that he never formally hired Mrs. Johnson. He talked her into a two-week trial to see if she would enjoy working at the clinic. At the end of the two-week period, Mrs. Johnson continued to come to work. For the next thirty years, Dr. Clark and Mrs. Johnson formed a great team, while providing care and treatment to the patients of Morton. She retired from Clark Clinic in 1990. More than thirty years later, patients still remember the shots she gave. She encouraged and influenced many young people to pursue a career in her beloved nursing profession. Susan Lyle, Pam Clark, and Ruby Lucroy were among her most prized recruits.

After her retirement, she began her second career under the title of Nana. Granddaughters, Jana and Kara Beth, were the loves of her life. Nana was an adoring grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her girls and spoiling them. She especially enjoyed the “annual” shopping trips that they would take four to five times a year. She was a major influence in both of their lives, teaching them all she knew about how to do things the “right” way.

In addition to enjoying their retirement as grandparents, Iola and her husband, James Russell, spent their time gardening, traveling, and serving their community together. The pair shared a heart to serve and love others, which was evident to those around them. They were happily married for 58 years.

Mrs. Iola enjoyed attending her church, First Baptist Church of Morton, where she was a Sunday School teacher and served in the nursery for many years. In recent years, she enjoyed attending her ladies’ Sunday School class. She loved listening and learning from the teachings of Ms. Judy Lewis each Sunday morning.

She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Ozella Sharp; husband: James Russell Johnson; twin sister: Theola Sharp; brother, Billy Sharp and his wife Marilyn; father-in-law, J.C. Johnson; mothers-in-law; Zola Miles Johnson and Gladys Johnson; sister-in-law, Ruby Nell Stancill and her husband Robert and nephew, Bob Tom Johnson, Jr.

She is survived by her son; James Russell Johnson Jr. (Jim) and his wife Jill of Forest; son, John Johnson and his wife Sonda of Morton; granddaughter, Jana Hewitt and her husband Justin; granddaughter, Kara Beth Power and her husband Brady; great grandson, Russell Lane Hewitt (“Russ”); brother-in-law, Bob Tom Johnson and his wife Ellen and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her caregivers for providing wonderful, loving care; Tammy Renner, Diane Hayman, Hazel Nix, Tyeshia Smith, Tonja Burks and Lorna Barney.

Pallbearers were David Hollingsworth, Brian Nutt, David Clark, Dale Sharp, Justin Hewitt and Brady Power. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Sharp and Herman Thompson, Jr.

In remembrance of Mrs. Johnson’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to The First Baptist Church of Morton – Family Life Center Renovation Fund.

