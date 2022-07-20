James Madison Cockrell (known as “Uncle Butchie” to family members and “Pete” to co-workers) went on to his heavenly home on Friday, July 15 at the age of 79.

James was born on June 25, 1943 in Ludlow, MS to Belle Parker and Jim Cockrell. He met Elaine Trippe, the love of his life in 1967 and married her on August 16, 1969. Over the next six years, the couple had 2 children, Kim Lathem and Dawn Barnes, and they set about teaching them the Golden Rule of Matthew 7:12: “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you...”

James is survived by his wife, Elaine, of Ludlow, his daughters, Kim Lathem, and her husband, Timmy Lathem of Lena and daughter, Dawn Barnes of Carthage, his grandkids, Taylor and Lee Quates of Lena, Josh Lathem of Lena, and Blayze and Breeze Barnes of Carthage, his great grandkid, Charlee Quates of Lena, and his sister, Bobbie Sue Gilbert of Ludlow.

James served in the Army, was in the United States Secret Service under President Nixon, was a firefighter and captain in Jackson, MS, served as State Fire Marshall, and finished his career as an arson investigator for Scott County. While he was very patriotic and had a strong desire to help others throughout his career, he was probably most known for the love he had for his family. He was generous, witty, and dedicated. He loved God and his family with a passion. He was an active and dedicated member of McDonald Union Church. Anyone who came to Sunday church service was sure to hear about the “blue jar” (a blue plastic receptacle used to collect money for ANYONE in need).

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 am at McDonald Union Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the little “blue jar” that meant so much to James so that he can continue to serve and help others.