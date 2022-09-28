Jerry D. Turner, age 81 and a resident of Forest died Saturday, September 17, 2022, following a brief illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 10 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from the chapel of the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Forest with Rev. Andy Boles officiating. Interment followed in the Eastern Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5pm-8pm Monday, September 19, 2022.

Jerry was born in Steele, Missouri, to his parents J.D. Turner and Sallie Mae Downing Turner on February 3, 1941. Jerry was a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Embrace Church. He often loved visiting family and friends and playing golf. Every summer he enjoyed gardening. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry Turner, and a grandson, Joshua Dale Turner.

Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Turner, and 2 children; Donald “Keith” Turner of Forest, and daughter, Teresa Clark of Newton.

He is also survived by his siblings; Ronald Turner of Newton, Michael Turner of Bentonville, AR, Deborah Russell (Doug) of Vicksburg, MS, and Mary Beth McCarty (Greg) of Shreveport, LA. He is also survived by a granddaughter Cassie McDowell (Toby) and 2 great-grandchildren; Brayden McCann and Amelia McDowell.

Pallbearers were Heath Cooper, Scott Hammons, Joseph Whitaker, Kenneth Clark, Toby McDowell, Presly Wade, Frank Wade, and Joey Rigby.

OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest was honored to serve the family of Mr. Jerry D. Turner.