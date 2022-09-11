LaRue Dukes Barnes passed away at the MS Care Center of Morton on Nov. 1, 2022. She was 94 years old. Visitation was held on Sun. Nov. 6, 2022 from 1 pm-2:45 pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS. Funeral Services were 3 pm Sun. Nov. 6, 2022 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Forest, MS with burial in the Homewood Methodist Cemetery.

LaRue was born March 8, 1928 to the late Ruth and Webster Dukes of White Oak, MS. She graduated from White Oak High School and retired as Deputy Land Commissioner with the State Land Commission. LaRue married James C. Barnes and immediately made their home in the Homewood and Forest area in Mississippi where they reared two children. Working outside the home and with their church, she and James began their life and their family flourished.

LaRue began at an early age playing the piano. Her father was a choir director and he immediately found a place in the churches he served for LaRue. As a youngster she began playing the piano for the choir and for church services. Her legacy began to grow on the piano bench and would continue for 50+ years. Her last 40 years were spent at Homewood United Methodist Church.

LaRue is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James C. Barnes. She leaves behind two children, daughter, Medero L. Carr (Hugh); son, Jeff C. Barnes (Denise). She also was grandmother (Moie) to three grandchildren, Margo West (Ray), Jay Carr, and Brian Barnes (Jennifer). Her great grandchildren are Raegan and Abigail West and Hagen and Emma Barnes. LaRue is also preceded in death by her husband, James C. Barnes and three brothers, D.W. Dukes, Jeff Dukes and Pat Dukes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Mid Mississippi Chapter at 5295 Galaxie Dr. Jackson, MS 39206.