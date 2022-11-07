Mildred White Winstead

Mildred White Winstead of Maryville, Tennessee and Greenwood, Mississippi passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022, after 97 full and active years. She was born near Greenwood, Mississippi on July 15, 1924, the youngest of seven children. After spending her young childhood in Greenwood where her father owned a store, Mildred’s family moved to a farm near Lake, Mississippi. She moved to Jackson, MS after graduation, where she met and married her husband, John. They settled in Greenwood, MS, where Mildred lived for nearly 50 years, before moving to Maryville, TN later in life. There will never be another like Mildred. Her indomitable spirit inspired all those who came in contact with her.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband John of 45 years, her parents Eula and Walter White, sisters Ava Mae, Maudeen, Louise, Vera, and brothers Otis and Arthur Lee. Still here to enjoy her memories are her two children - Patsy Davenport of Mandeville, LA, Randy (Wendy) Winstead of Maryville, TN and granddaughters Mary Kathryn (Steve) Countryman, Heidi (Michael) Peters and Alison (Brett) Fountain. She will also be greatly missed by her six great grandchildren - Chloe, Chaucer, Sally, Everley, Wrigley, and Carter, and her very special niece, Nelene Steed, who, only two years her junior, was more like a sister to Mildred.

A celebration of her life will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Morton, MS on July 16 at 2 pm (visitation from 11-2), followed by burial in Springfield Baptist Church cemetery in Morton next to her husband John. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to your choice of the following options: Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery fund, 3285 Springfield Rd, Morton, MS 39117; quilting ministry at Maryville Church of Christ or World English Institute - Maryville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 5293, Maryville, TN, 37802 – memo: WEI or quilting ministry.