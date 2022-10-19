Mrs. Debby Park, age 66, a resident of Morton/Blossom Hill Community passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation was held from 5 pm-8 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest. Chapel service was held 10 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from the Ott & Lee Chapel in Forest with burial in Eastern Cemetery. Bro. John Alumbaugh officated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Mrs. Park was born in Hinds County on February 6, 1956. She and her husband, John loved to travel and Debby would sit and watch QVC shopping all day if she could. Debby loved family get togethers where she would cook large meals for the family and she just enjoyed the fun and love they shared as a family getting together. She had a special love for her fur babies, MooMoo and Bridge. She enjoyed getting together with the ladies for what was called a “Hen Party” and always had so much fun. Debby will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her son, Matthew Park; parents, Willie Jean Pace and Doris Carpenter Pace.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 47 years, John Park, Jr. of Morton; children, Chris Park (Brooke) of Florence, Beth Albritton (Kevin) of Clinton and Amy Park of Morton; siblings, Arlette Brantley (Michael) of Madison, Lisa Houpt (Danny) of Ridgeland and Jeff Pace of Leake County; 5 grandchildren, Addison & Jaxon Park, Cami & Ashlen Albritton and Ava Park; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Butch and Kay Barton; a host of nieces, nephews and friends at Tyson/McCarty’s.

Pallbearers were Chris Park, Kevin Albritton, Butch Barton, Brian Barton, Braxton Boone and Jason Reed. Honorary pallbearers were Danny Houpt and Brent Barton.