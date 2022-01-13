Graveside services for Mrs. Patsy F. Blackburn were conducted at 2:30 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from the Providence Lutheran Cemetery at Raleigh with the Rev. Carey Bass and Rev. Tommy Tanner officiated under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Patsy F. Chandler was born August 19, 1943, in Smith County and passed away January 4, 2022 at the Lackey Convalescent Home, where she had been a resident for almost six years.

She was a lifetime resident of Smith County and a retired clerk for Dollar General Stores at Raleigh. Mrs. Blackburn, a pillar of the community and a homemaker, was a wonderful cook who enjoyed gardening. She was a longtime supporter of the Gideons International Auxiliary through her late husband, and faithful supporter of his ministry. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her granddaughter. She was a Baptist by faith and member of Burns Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Allen R. Blackburn; her parents: Olin and Lena Cole Chandler and four siblings.

Survivors include her daughter: Pam Torrence and her husband, Lynn of Forest; one grandchild; Chasity Jackson and her husband, Corey of Pearl; a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International, Inc.