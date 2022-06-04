Mrs. Paulette Butler, 75, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence in Morton, MS. Visitation was held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 1:50 PM with her funeral service following at 2:00 PM all at Strong Tower Worship Center in Morton, MS. Burial was at Ueltschey Cemetery in Morton, MS. Rev. M. R. Reagan officiated with the assistance of Rev. Raymond Aven under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Mrs. Butler was born to Christine Phillips and Paul Nathaniel Perritt on January 17, 1947, in Scott County, MS. She was a native and lifelong resident of Morton, MS. She was a faithful member of Strong Tower Worship Center in Morton, MS.

Mrs. Butler was a 1965 graduate of Morton High School and furthered her education, obtaining her Doctorate Degree of Psychology at Mississippi State University. She loved her church, her family, was an avid gardener and enjoyed her role as a pianist at her church. She loved sharing Christ with others and helping others. She was a loving mother, grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Butler is preceded in death by her first husband, J.R. Hall Jr., her second husband, Mike Butler; parents, Paul and Christiane Perritt; brothers, James Perritt, Glenn Paul “Sam “Perritt and aunt, Irene Yates. She is survived by her sons, Randy Hall (Ilydia) of Forest, MS and Robert Hall of Morton, MS; daughters Brooke Butler of Hattiesburg, MS and Kelli Barquero (Javier) of Hattiesburg, MS; sister, Joan Harmon (Johnny); grandchildren, Kristian Phillips (Josh), John Austin Martin, Josh Hall (Emily), Brandon Hall (Samantha), Tomas Barquero, Adriana Barquero and Isabel Barquero; 8 great grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Josh Hall, Brandon Hall, John Austin Martin, Josh Phillips, Javier Barquero and Mark Perritt. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Perritt, Jared Perritt and Johnnie Harmon.

