Randy Dean Carter “Bo”, age 48, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Hinds County, MS. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 9:50 AM at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services will take place at 10:00 AM in our Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Forkville, MS. Bro. Charles Jones will officiate under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Randy was born to Vernon J. Carter and Linda K. Phillips Carter on September 2, 1974, in Morton, MS. He has lived in Clinton, MS since 2000. Growing up Randy loved to fish and hunt. As an adult he liked to collect things like Nic-Nacs. He liked to pass on things that he collected. Randy was a neat person who loved to be outdoors.

Randy is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Gracen and Ruby Phillips and Paternal Grandparents, Bernice and TJ Carter. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Linda Carter of Clinton, MS; two daughters, Randi Gayle Holmes (Cody) of Raliegh, MS and Shelby Leigh Carter of Puckett, MS; two brothers, Russell Thad Carter (Teisha) of Lexington, MS and Ruston Carter (Renee) of Forkville, MS; three grandchildren Codi Belle Holmes, Kendall Jane Carter and Bryleigh Kate Westbrook.

Pallbearers will be Dalton Shaw, Jessie Mashburn, Joe Crout, Weston Carter, Aubry Sims and Tim Chambers.

