Ricky Glen Fuller, age 54, a resident of Forest MS, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Born on August 2, 1968 to Robert Edward and Verda Fuller, he lived most of his life in Scott County. Ricky loved the outdoors, he was a hard worker and enjoyed driving trucks. Family was important to Ricky and spending time with them brought him great joy.

Ricky served his country in the United States Navy for six years during the Gulf War, before being Honorably Discharged.

Survived by his wife of 29 years, Tanya Fuller; two daughters, Samantha MeShel Fuller, Kathryn Paige Fuller; his mother, Verda LaJanice Bridges, of Forest, MS. Other survivors, are Two brothers, Robert Duane Fuller, (Debbie) of Millport AL, Raymond Lee Fuller, (Diary), of Foxworth, MS three sisters, Brenda K. Allen, (David) of Hattiesburg, MS, Kimberly Diane Eason,(Mitchell) of Heidelberg, MS, Alisa Cheryl Peavy, (Mark), of Columbia, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends. Ricky will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death, by his father, Robert Edward “Bob” Fuller, and one sister, Carole Ann Fuller Pendleton.

Visitation was from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Ott and Lee in Forest, MS. Funeral Services were at 11:00 am Thursday, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS. Interment was at 1:00 pm Thursday, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Newton, MS.

Pallbearers were William Spence, Jake Hudson, Lee Fuller, Chris Fuller, Joshua Bridges, Tanner Peavy, and Brody Bufkin.

Funeral services were entrusted with Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS