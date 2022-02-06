Ronald Timothy “Tim” Vance, 64, of Forest, Mississippi went to be with his heavenly Father on May 19, 2022. Visitation was Wednesday, May 25th 2022 at Wolf Funeral Home in Lake, Mississippi from 5pm – 7pm. Funeral service was Thursday, May 26th 2022 at Wolf Funeral Home in Lake, starting at 10 am. Burial followed in Pine Ridge Cemetery, in Lake, Mississippi.

Tim was born September 12, 1957 in Forest, MS to Bonnie & Terry Vance. He was a hard-working, honest man who treasured his family. He was employed at Raytheon in Forest, Mississippi where he worked in maintenance for 16 years and will be missed.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Terry Vance and his stepfather, Linus Whittington.

Tim is survived by his mother, Bonnie Vance Whittington, the mother of his children, Kay Vance of Brandon, his daughters, Mandy Stroud of Lake, Melissa (Michael) Teer of Brandon, and Mallory (Alan) Barnes of Brandon. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren who adored their “Poc”, Audrey, Kaylee, BreeAnna, Brady, Ashton, and JadenAnn.

