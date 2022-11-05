Samantha Smith Heard, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation was held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS and Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church in Lake, MS from 1:00 PM until 1:50 PM. Services followed at 2:00 PM. Officiating was Bro. Larry Duncan and Bro. Kenny Lang under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services. Burial followed at Salem Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS.

Samantha Smith Heard, of Lake, MS was born on March 19,1981, and passed away on May 3, 2022, after an extended illness.

She was the daughter of JD and Lissie Smith. She was married to her precious husband and the love of her life, Keith Heard. Samantha had two children, Dallas Elizabeth Stroud and Grant Laydon Stroud. She was so proud of her babies. She had one brother, Jason Smith (Nicole) of Lake, MS, two nephews, their wives, two great nephews and one great niece. She had one step-son, Daniel (Kamryn) Heard and their four children and one step-daughter, Marissa Heard. Samantha has a host of extended and “adopted” family that were so dear to her heart.

She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Graydon and Mary Lay, and Tommy Lee and Lois Smith and Great-grandmother, Longino Rape.

Samantha was an active member of Salem Baptist Church. She graduated from Lake High School and East Central School of Nursing. She has worked in the medical profession in a number of different capacities though the years. She worked at Lackey Memorial Hospital in the ER, with Home Care Hospice, Primary Health Care, and Community Health Clinic in Forest, MS. She was Dr. Gayle Harrell’s dedicated nurse for 20 years.

Anyone that knew Samantha, knows she loved her children and their 4-H Livestock activities. She always enjoyed the Neshoba County Fair. Every year when she left out of the gate, she’d start counting down to the next year. This was her “Happy Place”. She loved to travel and enjoyed her every adventure with her Mama, her “Sister Chick”.

Samantha was loved by so many, her warm smile and caring heart made her a treasure to all that knew her. She had a host of friends and church family that loved her. She will be missed.

Pallbearers were Tanner Smith, Toby Smith, Daniel Heard, Mike Lang, Jack Gordman and Clint Burkes.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our memory wall at www.wolffuneralservices.com.